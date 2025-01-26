Rad Web Hosting Commits 5% of Every Order to California Wildfire Relief Efforts
Clients can now support the California wildfire relief and restoration efforts simply by placing an order through the Rad Web Hosting website.
Dallas, TX, January 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rad Web Hosting, a trusted leader in web hosting solutions, is proud to announce its commitment to supporting California wildfire relief efforts. Beginning immediately, 5% of the revenue from every new order completed through the Rad Web Hosting website will be donated to aid communities impacted by the devastating wildfires.
This initiative reflects Rad Web Hosting’s dedication to making a positive impact beyond the digital realm. By partnering with reputable disaster relief organizations, the company aims to provide much-needed resources to individuals and families affected by these disasters.
“The devastating effects of the wildfires have deeply touched all of us,” said Scott Claeys, CEO of Rad Web Hosting. “As a company that values community and resilience, we want to do our part to assist those in need. This is not just a donation— it’s a way for us to help rebuild lives and communities.”
Rad Web Hosting encourages its clients and partners to join this cause by placing their orders and contributing indirectly to the relief efforts. In addition to the donation program, the company plans to raise awareness about wildfire prevention and support among its online community.
This campaign will run until further notice, with monthly updates on funds raised and donated shared on the company’s social media channels and website.
For more information about this initiative or to place an order, please visit https://radwebhosting.com.
About Rad Web Hosting
Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of web hosting, cloud hosting, and dedicated server solutions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company has been serving small businesses and IT professionals since 2015, offering reliable and scalable solutions tailored to meet the needs of its clients. Rad Web Hosting is committed to driving positive change through its services and community initiatives.
Ron Williams
1-866-844-4908
https://radwebhosting.com
