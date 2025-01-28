Cloudsyte Introduces New Features Strengthening Local Government Sustainability and Resilience Efforts
New Features drive accountability, analytics/insight, and provide support for managing Sustainability/Resilience initiatives.
Boca Raton, FL, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cloudsyte, developer of an all-encompassing dynamic data management and dashboard solution for sustainability and resilience management, unveiled innovative new features designed to help cities, counties, and state agencies achieve their environmental goals with greater efficiency and impact. These updates enhance decision-making, streamline reporting, and foster community engagement through both public and internal dashboards, addressing critical challenges in sustainability and resilience planning.
New Features Now Available
Integration of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into Resilience Action Plans:
Governments can now link Resilience Action Plans to the UN’s globally recognized SDGs, enabling clear progress tracking toward these benchmarks. This integration provides a framework for aligning local efforts with international sustainability goals and increases accountability.
Real-Time Notifications for Progress Tracking:
The new notification system ensures teams remain aligned with key performance indicators and milestones. By keeping stakeholders informed in real time, this feature fosters collaboration, prevents delays, and drives impactful results.
Coming Soon: Impact Metrics Module:
Cloudsyte is gearing up to launch its highly requested Impact Metrics module, developed in response to valuable feedback from customers and focus groups.
This new feature will provide comprehensive tools to monitor sustainability and resilience metrics, enabling cities, counties, and states to track key initiatives such as urban tree cover, energy efficiency upgrades, alternative fuel vehicle adoption, flood mitigation, wildfire prevention measures, and building resilience against extreme weather - including defensible space initiatives and reforestation projects in fire-prone areas - and more.
These metrics will feed seamlessly into public dashboards, ensuring residents remain informed and engaged with their communities’ progress toward environmental and resilience goals.
About Cloudsyte:
Cloudsyte is a technology company focused on empowering local governments to manage and achieve their sustainability and resilience objectives. The platform centralizes data, automates reporting, and provides interactive dashboards to streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and promote transparency and public engagement.
Contact
CloudsyteContact
Rachel Schneider
561-425-9930
www.cloudsyte.com
