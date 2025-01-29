RX Global WTM Latin America Opens Registration for Edition That Will Discuss the Connection Between Technology and Human Service in Tourism
São Paulo, Brazil, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About three months before the pavilion opens, WTM Latin America announces the beginning of registration for the 2025 edition of the largest B2B event in the travel and tourism sector in Latin America, which will take place from April 14 to 16, at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo. Accreditation has been available since the beginning of this week.
Next year's event will have the theme "Where Tech Meets Touch," exploring how the union between technology and human connection can transform the tourism sector. Accreditation is free and mandatory for participation, including visitors from the trade, press, authorities and students. The goal of opening registrations early is to maximize opportunities for meetings and agendas, allowing participants to make the most of the event's rich program.
In this sense, WTM Latin America also continues to invest in a package of tools to optimize time (and business): the Lead Manager App (an application that collects, stores and categorizes information about visitors to the stand, allowing the generation of reports in real time) and Colleqt (new for this year, which will allow visitors to scan QR Codes and store information about exhibitors).
In addition, the event will maintain its commitment to fostering business, with a dynamic exhibition area and an innovative lecture schedule in the three themed theaters. WTM Latin America will also host the traditional Responsible Tourism Awards, which celebrate the best initiatives in sustainable and responsible tourism in the region, promoting practices that contribute to the future of the sector.
Accreditation is available on WTM LATAM website.
Virginia Marques
+55 11 3060-4717
