MPAI Applies AI to Server-Based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming
MPAI has concluded its 52nd General Assembly (MPAI-52) approving publication of Technical Report: Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG) – Mitigation of data loss effects (SPG-MDL) V1.0.
Geneva, Switzerland, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 52nd General Assembly (MPAI-52) approving publication of Technical Report: Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG) – Mitigation of data loss effects (SPG-MDL) V1.0.
Technical Report: Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG) – Mitigation of Data Loss effects (SPG-MDL) V1.0 addresses the effect of controller data latency in multiplayer gaming. When controller data from a player do not reach the server on time, the server is unable to update and distribute a correct game state. The Technical Report provides guidelines on the design and use of Neural Networks that produce reliable and accurate predictions making up for the absence of players’ control data in multiplayer gaming contexts based on authoritative servers.
MPAI will make an online presentation of the main results of the SPG-MDL V1.0 Technical Report on 13th of February 2025 at 15 UTC. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4vdps8f3 to attend.
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
7.AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
8. Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-gme/): working on version 2.0 of the Specification.
9. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
10.Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
11. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
12.Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
13.Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/): finalising V1.2 and developing reference software, conformance testing and new areas for digital humans.
14. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
15. AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/): to specify which features an AI Module supports.
16.Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
17.Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/): extending he standard to data types used by other MPAI standards.
18.XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.
