yorCMO Welcomes Sean Foote to Its Growing Bench of Fractional CMOs
Nashville, TN, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- yorCMO, a leading provider of outsourced Chief Marketing Officer services, is proud to announce the addition of Sean Foote to its team of accomplished fractional CMOs.
With a proven track record of driving growth, profitability, and innovation across diverse industries, Sean will bring his extensive expertise in digital marketing, performance optimization, and strategic leadership to help clients achieve sustainable success.
Sean Foote is a highly respected senior digital marketing executive with over 20 years of experience transforming businesses through data-driven marketing strategies and full-lifecycle activation. His career includes leadership roles at top-tier organizations like Google, Revance, Wilton, and Internap. Sean’s unique ability to craft and execute results-driven marketing strategies has consistently delivered measurable growth for B2C, B2B, B2B2C, D2C, CPG, and the Amazon channel businesses.
As a Fractional CMO at yorCMO, Sean will leverage his deep expertise in marketing technology, marketing operations, brand development, growth marketing, and marketing analytics to empower companies to achieve their goals. His strategic insights and hands-on leadership style will support yorCMO clients in building robust marketing platforms, optimizing team performance, and driving sustainable revenue growth.
“I am thrilled to join yorCMO, a company that shares my passion for helping businesses unlock their full potential through innovative marketing strategies,” said Sean Foote. “As a Fractional CMO, I look forward to partnering with clients to solve complex marketing challenges, streamline operations, and drive meaningful results.”
yorCMO’s mission is to provide businesses with access to world-class marketing leadership without the expense of a full-time CMO. The company’s proven process aligns marketing strategies with business objectives, ensuring clients achieve measurable results.
“Sean’s impressive background and results-oriented approach make him a perfect fit for our team,” said Joseph Frost, Founder at yorCMO. “We are confident his expertise will drive significant value for our clients and further strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional marketing leadership.”
About yorCMO
yorCMO is a leading provider of fractional Chief Marketing Officer services, helping businesses achieve their goals through strategic marketing leadership. By offering businesses access to senior-level marketing talent on a part-time basis, yorCMO enables companies to save resources while benefiting from expert guidance.
For more information about Sean Foote and yorCMO, please visit https://yorcmo.com/.
Contact:
Pau Saberola
Business Development Executive, yorCMO
pau@yorCMO.com
With a proven track record of driving growth, profitability, and innovation across diverse industries, Sean will bring his extensive expertise in digital marketing, performance optimization, and strategic leadership to help clients achieve sustainable success.
Sean Foote is a highly respected senior digital marketing executive with over 20 years of experience transforming businesses through data-driven marketing strategies and full-lifecycle activation. His career includes leadership roles at top-tier organizations like Google, Revance, Wilton, and Internap. Sean’s unique ability to craft and execute results-driven marketing strategies has consistently delivered measurable growth for B2C, B2B, B2B2C, D2C, CPG, and the Amazon channel businesses.
As a Fractional CMO at yorCMO, Sean will leverage his deep expertise in marketing technology, marketing operations, brand development, growth marketing, and marketing analytics to empower companies to achieve their goals. His strategic insights and hands-on leadership style will support yorCMO clients in building robust marketing platforms, optimizing team performance, and driving sustainable revenue growth.
“I am thrilled to join yorCMO, a company that shares my passion for helping businesses unlock their full potential through innovative marketing strategies,” said Sean Foote. “As a Fractional CMO, I look forward to partnering with clients to solve complex marketing challenges, streamline operations, and drive meaningful results.”
yorCMO’s mission is to provide businesses with access to world-class marketing leadership without the expense of a full-time CMO. The company’s proven process aligns marketing strategies with business objectives, ensuring clients achieve measurable results.
“Sean’s impressive background and results-oriented approach make him a perfect fit for our team,” said Joseph Frost, Founder at yorCMO. “We are confident his expertise will drive significant value for our clients and further strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional marketing leadership.”
About yorCMO
yorCMO is a leading provider of fractional Chief Marketing Officer services, helping businesses achieve their goals through strategic marketing leadership. By offering businesses access to senior-level marketing talent on a part-time basis, yorCMO enables companies to save resources while benefiting from expert guidance.
For more information about Sean Foote and yorCMO, please visit https://yorcmo.com/.
Contact:
Pau Saberola
Business Development Executive, yorCMO
pau@yorCMO.com
Contact
yorCMOContact
Flor Arballo
402-630-5440
yorcmo.com
pau@yorcmo.com
Flor Arballo
402-630-5440
yorcmo.com
pau@yorcmo.com
Categories