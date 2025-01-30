Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between KMI Sports Construction, LLC and Sundance Partners
Dripping Springs, TX, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful sale of KMI Sports Construction, LLC to Sundance Partners.
KMI Sports Construction, LLC is the complete one-stop solution for indoor and outdoor surfacing. The company offers long-term durability and unparalleled customer commitment. The company’s clients range from school districts, local parks, and municipalities to full-scale sports complexes. KMI delivers on time, every time, for every client. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has manufacturing facilities, two construction yards, and several sales offices nationwide.
Sundance Partners specializes in the lower middle-market segment. With a strong focus on software and business services, the firm brings deep expertise and a proven track record of partnering with management teams to enhance M&A capabilities. Their collaborative approach and commitment to accelerating growth make them an invaluable partner for companies seeking to achieve their strategic goals.
Senior Deal Associate Haden Buckman, Benchmark International commented, “This transaction was a pleasure to work on from start to finish. We wish both the buyer and seller nothing but success moving forward.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 12 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkcorporate.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/
