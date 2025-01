Monarc Unveils DARKMATTER® UltraLight: A Breakthrough in Advanced OEM Ballistic Armor Integration

Rochester, NY, January 31, 2025 --( PR.com )-- DARKMATTER Sciences, a leading innovator in advanced ballistic protection, announces the launch of DARKMATTER® UltraLight (ULT), a next-generation material engineered for seamless integration into OEM ballistic armor. ULT delivers exceptional impact force protection while significantly reducing weight, setting a new standard for military, law enforcement, and high-security applications.UltraLight leverages cutting-edge technology to achieve an unparalleled balance of protection and weight reduction. Its advanced design disperses kinetic energy, minimizes backface deformation, and mitigates impact-related injuries — all at an industry-leading weight efficiency where every gram and ounce matters.DARKMATTER ULT is also the only solution in its class that provides excellent multi-hit protection — a key component of the NIJ Standard 0101.07 testing certification process.Joe Cufari, CEO of Monarc Holdings, emphasized the transformative impact of ULT: "The greatly reduced areal density of DARKMATTER UltraLight provides excellent impact force protection in a lightweight design, allowing operators to move faster, last longer, and perform at their peak. This advancement marks a significant step forward in ballistic protection technology."Now available for Advanced OEM Ballistic Armor integration, DARKMATTER UltraLight offers manufacturers a state-of-the-art solution to meet the growing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and comfortable armor. Designed to protect warfighters in the most challenging environments, ULT’s unique material properties — including zero full compression, load stability, energy dissipation, and rugged durability — also make it an ideal solution for sporting goods, outdoor gear, and high-impact applications.About Monarc Holdings, Inc. & DARKMATTER Sciences, LLCHeadquartered in Rochester, NY, Monarc Holdings fosters the development of cutting-edge technologies that protect people, places, and critical assets. A wholly owned subsidiary of Monarc, DARKMATTER Sciences specializes in advanced material science solutions that optimize protection, performance, and comfort when it matters most.For more information, visit www.monarcgroup.net and www.darkmattersciences.com.