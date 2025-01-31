Monarc Unveils DARKMATTER® UltraLight: A Breakthrough in Advanced OEM Ballistic Armor Integration
Rochester, NY, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DARKMATTER Sciences, a leading innovator in advanced ballistic protection, announces the launch of DARKMATTER® UltraLight (ULT), a next-generation material engineered for seamless integration into OEM ballistic armor. ULT delivers exceptional impact force protection while significantly reducing weight, setting a new standard for military, law enforcement, and high-security applications.
UltraLight leverages cutting-edge technology to achieve an unparalleled balance of protection and weight reduction. Its advanced design disperses kinetic energy, minimizes backface deformation, and mitigates impact-related injuries — all at an industry-leading weight efficiency where every gram and ounce matters.
DARKMATTER ULT is also the only solution in its class that provides excellent multi-hit protection — a key component of the NIJ Standard 0101.07 testing certification process.
Joe Cufari, CEO of Monarc Holdings, emphasized the transformative impact of ULT: "The greatly reduced areal density of DARKMATTER UltraLight provides excellent impact force protection in a lightweight design, allowing operators to move faster, last longer, and perform at their peak. This advancement marks a significant step forward in ballistic protection technology."
Now available for Advanced OEM Ballistic Armor integration, DARKMATTER UltraLight offers manufacturers a state-of-the-art solution to meet the growing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and comfortable armor. Designed to protect warfighters in the most challenging environments, ULT’s unique material properties — including zero full compression, load stability, energy dissipation, and rugged durability — also make it an ideal solution for sporting goods, outdoor gear, and high-impact applications.
About Monarc Holdings, Inc. & DARKMATTER Sciences, LLC
Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Monarc Holdings fosters the development of cutting-edge technologies that protect people, places, and critical assets. A wholly owned subsidiary of Monarc, DARKMATTER Sciences specializes in advanced material science solutions that optimize protection, performance, and comfort when it matters most.
For more information, visit www.monarcgroup.net and www.darkmattersciences.com.
UltraLight leverages cutting-edge technology to achieve an unparalleled balance of protection and weight reduction. Its advanced design disperses kinetic energy, minimizes backface deformation, and mitigates impact-related injuries — all at an industry-leading weight efficiency where every gram and ounce matters.
DARKMATTER ULT is also the only solution in its class that provides excellent multi-hit protection — a key component of the NIJ Standard 0101.07 testing certification process.
Joe Cufari, CEO of Monarc Holdings, emphasized the transformative impact of ULT: "The greatly reduced areal density of DARKMATTER UltraLight provides excellent impact force protection in a lightweight design, allowing operators to move faster, last longer, and perform at their peak. This advancement marks a significant step forward in ballistic protection technology."
Now available for Advanced OEM Ballistic Armor integration, DARKMATTER UltraLight offers manufacturers a state-of-the-art solution to meet the growing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and comfortable armor. Designed to protect warfighters in the most challenging environments, ULT’s unique material properties — including zero full compression, load stability, energy dissipation, and rugged durability — also make it an ideal solution for sporting goods, outdoor gear, and high-impact applications.
About Monarc Holdings, Inc. & DARKMATTER Sciences, LLC
Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Monarc Holdings fosters the development of cutting-edge technologies that protect people, places, and critical assets. A wholly owned subsidiary of Monarc, DARKMATTER Sciences specializes in advanced material science solutions that optimize protection, performance, and comfort when it matters most.
For more information, visit www.monarcgroup.net and www.darkmattersciences.com.
Contact
Monarc Holdings Inc.Contact
Joe Cufari
(585) 739-0938
www.monarcgroup.net
Joe Cufari
(585) 739-0938
www.monarcgroup.net
Categories