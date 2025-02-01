Small Lift-Off Enclosure Hinges Available Ex-Stock from FDB Panel Fittings Online Shop
Isleworth, United Kingdom, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings now offer these small lift-off enclosure hinges ex-stock at their popular Online store. They have been designed particularly to suit small enclosures as used in electrical/electronic controls and distribution systems located in industrial facilities.
Small lift-off hinges are supplied with integral M6 studs and fixings so they may be mounted with both parts the same way up for easy door removal or reversed opposite to ensure the door may not be removed. Fixings are concealed internally to the enclosure so as to be inaccessible, thus aiding security of the housing against unauthorised access. Manufacture is in robust Zinc die with a black powder coat finish.
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/101-0180
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/101-0180
