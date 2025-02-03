DigiLawyer Launches India’s AI-Powered Legal & Samadhan Help Platform
DigiLawyer is India's leading AI help legal platform, dedicated to empowering citizens, judges, advocates, and government agencies with innovative digital solutions for accessible and personalized legal advice across India.
Noida, India, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DigiLawyer, India’s most advanced AI-powered legal help platform, has officially launched with a mission to make legal assistance simple, accessible, and affordable for everyone. Founded by Mr. Sourabh Kapoor and Mr. Rohit Sharma, DigiLawyer aims to empower individuals with instant legal guidance, expert consultation, and a supportive legal community—all in one place.
Bridging the Legal Gap for Every Indian
Understanding the legal system can be complex and costly, leaving many people without the help they need. DigiLawyer is here to change that by ensuring that legal support is no longer a privilege but a right. Whether you need legal advice, want to understand your rights, or require help with legal documentation, DigiLawyer is your go-to AI-powered legal assistant.
“Our vision is to become India’s most trusted legal aid platform, where anyone—regardless of background—can access legal support instantly. With DigiLawyer, we are simplifying legal help and bringing justice closer to people,” said Mr. Sourabh Kapoor, Founder & CEO of DigiLawyer.
What DigiLawyer Offers:
- DigiLawyerAI – Get Instant advice updated with latest legal information.
- Samadhan – A community platform that harnesses collective wisdom.
- Case Prism – Search through millions of cases with a simple query.
- Legal Support – Talk to a legal expert for free consultation.
A Future Where Justice Is Instant & Accessible
DigiLawyer isn’t just a platform; it’s a legal revolution. While the current focus is on providing instant legal advice and consultation, the long-term vision is to build India’s largest AI-powered legal help platform, where everyone—from common people to legal experts—can access fair, fast, and legal solutions.
Join the Legal Revolution
DigiLawyer is now live at https://digilawyer.ai. You can also download the app on Android & iOS to access legal help anytime, anywhere.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Sourabh Kapoor
justice@digilawyer.ai
+91 9717860218
DigiLawyer
