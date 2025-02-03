OPMED 2025 Speakers Announced
Military medicine community to convene at the 7th Annual Operational Medicine Symposium & Technology Showcase this March 18-19, in San Antonio, TX.
San Antonio, TX, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute's 7th Annual Operational Medicine Symposium & Technology Showcase will bring together senior leaders across DoD, federal government, academia, and industry to explore how to maximize healthcare from point of injury to en route care to facility-based treatment, whether on land, sea, air, or space.
This year’s Operational Medicine Symposium will explore how to sustain life at the point of injury, prolong field care, extend the golden hour, treat burns, optimize human performance, and prevent and treat infectious diseases to ensure maximum survivability for warfighters and civilians. Speakers will also cover topics such as space medicine, special operations forces combat medicine, and the role of allies and partners in strengthening medical capabilities and response.
Attendees at the 2025 Symposium will have the opportunity to hear from and engage with senior leaders across the community as to how the Military Health System is evolving healthcare and medical capabilities to stay ahead of adversaries. Join 1,000 participants at this premier event to engage with top medical experts, practitioners, and clinicians from across the military medical community.
Featured Speakers Include:
· MG Paula Lodi, USA, Commanding General, United States Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick
· Maj. Gen Sean Collins, USAF, PhD, NP, Air National Guard Assistant to the Surgeon General for the Department of the Air Force and Space Force and Director of Space Force Medical Operations
· MG Lisa Hou, USA, DO, Director, Office of the Joint Surgeon General, National Guard Bureau
· RADM Pam Miller, MSN, DO, USN, Medical Officer of the U.S. Marine Corps, Director of Health Services, HQ USMC; Vice Chief, BUMED, Reserve Policy and Integration
· RADM Paul Jung, MD, MPH, USCG, Chief Medical Officer & Assistant Commandant for Health, Safety, Work-Life, US Coast Guard
· MG Darrin Cox, USA, MD, Commanding General, 18th Medical Command
· Brig Gen John Andrus, USAF, MD, Joint Staff Surgeon
· CM Sgt. Thomas Wigington, USAF, Senior Enlisted Advisor
· Brig Gen Eveline Yao, USAF, MD, Chief of Staff Air Force Medical Command
· BG Kathleen Clary, USA, MSN, Deputy Commanding General, 3D Medical Command (Deployment Support)
· Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, USAF, Senior Enlisted Leader, Defense Health Agency
· CSM John E. Dobbins, USA, Command Seargent Major, U.S. Army Medical Command
· Chief Master Sergeant James Woods, USAF, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force (CMEF) and Enlisted Corps Chief, US Air Force
· Force Master Chief Patrick Paul C. Mangaran, USN, Force Master Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery; Director, Hospital Corps, Navy Medicine
· Col. Michael Tarpey, USA, MD, Command Surgeon, USSOCOM
· Col. David Walmsley, USAF, Commandant, Medical Education & Training Campus
· Col. Nadia Pearson, USA, DO, MPH, Director, Department of Operational Medicine and Command Surgeon, US Army Medical Center of Excellence
· Col. John C. Davis, DDS, USAF Command Surgeon, Air Education and Training Command
Active-duty military and government employees attend complimentary. Those interested in attending please visit operationalmed.com to secure your participation in one of the largest and most influential military medical events in North America.
