Diane Merrill-Wigginton Selected as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kalispell, MT, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diane Merrill-Wigginton of Kalispell, Montana, has been selected as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of writing and publishing. She will be featured in both the Winter and Spring 2025 issues of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. In addition to this current honor, Merrill-Wigginton was also named a Woman of the Month for August 2024 by P.O.W.E.R.
About Diane Merrill-Wigginton
Diane Merrill-Wigginton wrote her first book at the age of 50. She is the founder of Jeweled Dagger Publishing and author of several novels and a children's book. Her novels are a mix of romance, suspense, and adventure, appealing to readers who enjoy complex characters and engaging plots.
“I always wanted to be a writer, but between working full-time and raising my children, I didn’t do anything about it until I was nearly 50. Then I figured that life was too short to miss out on my dream. My first book took me six months to write,” said Merrill-Wigginton.
Merrill-Wigginton’s published works include "Angelina's Secret,” "Isabella's Heart," "Olivia's Promise,” "Lara's Story,” “A Compromising Position," and the children's book "The Secret of One-Eyed Cogburn, the Dreaded Pirate Captain," available in both English and Spanish. She has a seventh book in progress. Her books are available through Barnes and Noble bookstores or Amazon.
A multi-award-winning author, Merrill-Wigginton’s works have received countless honors including the Benjamin Franklin Digital Award (Angelina's Secret); the Most Inspiring Author Award 2017 from International Writers Inspiring Change (The Jeweled Dagger Series); the Reader's Choice Awards 1st place Historical Fiction 2019 (Lara's Story), the Reader's Choice Awards Grand Prize Winner 2019 (Lara's Story); the Outstanding Creator Awards 2023 1st place Suspense (A Compromising Position); the Outstanding Creator Awards 2023 2nd place Romance (A Compromising Position); the Outstanding Creator Awards 2023 2nd place Women's Fiction (A Compromising Position); the Outstanding Creator Awards 2023 Honorable Mention Best Character (A Compromising Position); The BookFest Awards 1st place Winner Fiction Romantic Suspense (A Compromising Position); the 2023 International Firebird Book Award Winner Suspense Romance (A Compromising Position); the Readers' Favorite 2023 International Book Awards Finalist Romance-Suspense (A Compromising Position); the IAN Book of the Year Awards 2023 (Independent Author Network) Finalist Romance “A Compromising Position” and the 2023 Global Book Awards Silver Medal. Her children's book, "The Secret of One-Eyed Cogburn, the Dreaded Pirate Captain” was the first-place recipient of the Literary Titan's Book Award; won first place from the BookFest 2024 Spring Book Awards and most recently received the 2025 International Impact Book Award.
Diane was born in Riverside, California but moved to San Diego, California when she was seven. She spent her summers in Burley, Idaho on her grandparents’ farm, riding horses, learning to herd cattle, taming wild kittens, and dreaming of becoming a rodeo queen. Diane met her husband Dave at a New Year's Eve Dance in 1997 and married him on March 20, 1998. Together, they have a blended family with six children and 11 grandchildren. In 2017, Diane and her husband retired, sold everything, and moved to Kalispell, Montana.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
