Alinabal Group Names Josh Ruiz Vice President of Operations
Milford, CT, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alinabal Group, a company of precision manufacturers that brings niche expertise, highly engineered solutions, and a customer-centric approach to diverse markets, is pleased to announce it has hired Josh Ruiz as Vice President of Operations. In this position, Ruiz will oversee Alinabal’s Milford, CT, manufacturing operations, including production, quality, logistics, and maintenance.
With over a decade of experience in components manufacturing, Ruiz has served as operations manager at NN Inc. and production manager with APS Technology and held leadership roles within MW Components’ Paragon Medical and Connecticut Plastics divisions. He most recently served as General Manager at MW Components’ RAF Electronic Hardware division, the nation’s leading supplier of electronic hardware, threaded inserts for plastic, and high-volume screw machine products.
“I’m excited to join Alinabal. The company's long-standing commitment to customers and dedication to continuous improvement, technology, and service are earmarks of success that I'm proud to be a part of,” expressed Ruiz. “As Alinabal grows, I look forward to optimizing operations to support a larger variety of services and capabilities that will ultimately help our customers with their technical challenges.”
“With his exceptional background and expertise in Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma, and precision engineering, Josh is well-positioned to help accelerate our growth and ensure we continue to deliver reliable, high-quality solutions that meet the demands of our industries,” shared Steven Gore, Alinabal Group’s President & CEO. “He is strongly committed to empowering employees and fostering a safe work environment, which is critical to our customer-focused culture.”
About Alinabal Group: Founded in 1913, the Alinabal Group of companies specializes in high-performance engineered solutions from exotic and standard metal components and assemblies. With decades of expertise, vast manufacturing capabilities, and a customer-focused culture, Alinabal delivers precision products that meet the rigorous requirements of its Aerospace, Defense, Transportation, Medical, Power Sports, and Industrial customers. To learn more, visit www.alinabal.com.
With over a decade of experience in components manufacturing, Ruiz has served as operations manager at NN Inc. and production manager with APS Technology and held leadership roles within MW Components’ Paragon Medical and Connecticut Plastics divisions. He most recently served as General Manager at MW Components’ RAF Electronic Hardware division, the nation’s leading supplier of electronic hardware, threaded inserts for plastic, and high-volume screw machine products.
“I’m excited to join Alinabal. The company's long-standing commitment to customers and dedication to continuous improvement, technology, and service are earmarks of success that I'm proud to be a part of,” expressed Ruiz. “As Alinabal grows, I look forward to optimizing operations to support a larger variety of services and capabilities that will ultimately help our customers with their technical challenges.”
“With his exceptional background and expertise in Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma, and precision engineering, Josh is well-positioned to help accelerate our growth and ensure we continue to deliver reliable, high-quality solutions that meet the demands of our industries,” shared Steven Gore, Alinabal Group’s President & CEO. “He is strongly committed to empowering employees and fostering a safe work environment, which is critical to our customer-focused culture.”
About Alinabal Group: Founded in 1913, the Alinabal Group of companies specializes in high-performance engineered solutions from exotic and standard metal components and assemblies. With decades of expertise, vast manufacturing capabilities, and a customer-focused culture, Alinabal delivers precision products that meet the rigorous requirements of its Aerospace, Defense, Transportation, Medical, Power Sports, and Industrial customers. To learn more, visit www.alinabal.com.
Contact
Alinabal GroupContact
Steven Gore
203-877-3241
https://alinabal.com
Steven Gore
203-877-3241
https://alinabal.com
Multimedia
Categories