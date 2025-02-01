Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Clark Crane and Capital Extension Crane & Lift
Nashville, TN, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Clark Crane, LLC, is a Nashville, TN-based operator of crane rental services in the Southeast. Clark Crane has served the area for over 35 years with all-terrain boom trucks, carry decks, crawlers, and hydraulic and rough terrain cranes. Their business was founded on curiosity, built on friendship, and sustained with employee happiness. They strive to provide the right crane for the job in terms of both capability and efficiency.
The buyer, Capital Extension Crane & Lift, is a leading heavy equipment-as-a-service company based in Tennessee for years. They strive to provide reliable alternatives to equipment ownership for their partners across various end markets. They create value through acquisitions, dynamic capital allocation, fleet productivity, margin accretion, and a hyper-focus on free cash flow to drive returns.
“We’re tremendously excited to have partnered with Clark Elliot via our acquisition of Clark Crane. As a Tennessee-based business, Clark gives us the opportunity to expand our footprint in our home state. Clark Crane is a trusted name in the Southeast and an incredible asset to our family of brands. We want to thank Benchmark International and Matthew Kekelis for facilitating this deal.” – Garland Robeson, CEO, Capital Extension Crane & Lift.
“Both sides instantly knew that they were a perfect match. All parties worked tirelessly to keep the deal moving in the right direction. Happy to have been a part of such a great transaction. - Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
