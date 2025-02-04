The AI Freedom Alliance (AIFA) Announces Non-Profit Status and New Mission
AI Freedom Alliance (AIFA) is excited to announce the transition into a non-profit organization to align with its new mission. After celebrating its first year as an organization, AI Freedom Alliance has refined its purpose: Our mission is to champion the adoption and growth of artificial intelligence through shared ethical standards for the empowerment of humanity. The AI Freedom Alliance board of directors filed the articles of incorporation last week to become a 501(c)(6) non-profit.
"Our mission is to champion the adoption and growth of artificial intelligence through shared ethical standards for the empowerment of humanity."
The AI Freedom Alliance board of directors filed the articles of incorporation last week to become a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization as of January 15, 2025.
"The decision to incorporate as a non-profit was an obvious choice to further demonstrate the dedication to our cause," declared AIFA President, John Farhat. "This signifies the next step in our educational outreach efforts and the first step in holding ourselves to the same level of ethical responsibility that we ask from today's AI industry titans."
AIFA is comprised of small to medium sized businesses leaders with the shared vision to ensure AI technology is used for the benefit of society. AI Freedom Alliance provides regular education opportunities to members and holds various committees to help define and publish ethical guidelines for this industry. As a grassroots organization, AIFA stands apart from other ethical AI organizations by not being sponsored by any major tech companies. The absence of such a sponsorship allows AIFA to truly be independent and non-biased in their published standards and guidelines. Active directors have worked hard to establish a consistent structure of regular educational opportunities and industry published standards.
AIFA's official organization leaders are listed below.
President - John Farhat
Vice President - Angelo Mazzocco
Secretary - Hemant Swarup
Treasurer - Dan Greenleaf
Mike Alvarez - Director
Scott Brown – Director
Joey Cox – Director
Adrian Farhat - Director
Grace Farhat - Director
Todd Henley - Director
Tenneti Ravikiran - Director
Ervan Rodgers - Director
Cindy Sheets - Director
Elizabeth Tolia - Director
Gordon Withrow - Director
Expect to hear more about AIFA in the coming months as more educational events are held. White papers and guidelines will be continuously published to the public for those who want to see AI technology benefit humanity.
Visit aifalliance.org for more information.
