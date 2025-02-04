The AI Freedom Alliance (AIFA) Announces Non-Profit Status and New Mission

AI Freedom Alliance (AIFA) is excited to announce the transition into a non-profit organization to align with its new mission. After celebrating its first year as an organization, AI Freedom Alliance has refined its purpose: Our mission is to champion the adoption and growth of artificial intelligence through shared ethical standards for the empowerment of humanity. The AI Freedom Alliance board of directors filed the articles of incorporation last week to become a 501(c)(6) non-profit.