Motherhood Doesn't Expire When Kids Grow Up
Balzan, Malta, February 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- When our children are young, it seems like there’s always someone to turn to —teachers, doctors, family members, and even the vast sea of parenting books that guide us through the early years. But what happens when they grow older, face real-life challenges like career transitions, relationship crises, and building their own families? How do we continue to be positively involved in their lives without overstepping? How do we remain interesting and relevant to our grown children, enjoying the feeling that they still look forward to sharing their lives with us?
MotherhoodGuide.com understands this challenge and is proud to announce the launch of its Women’s Empowerment Coaching Sessions, designed specifically for mothers navigating the complex transition of mothering adult children. This coaching program helps moms evolve and thrive as their children enter adulthood, offering personalised one-on-one coaching on topics such as parenting adult children, career reinvention, overcoming mom guilt, and prioritising self-care during this new chapter of life.
Why Parenting Doesn’t End When Children Grow Up
Parenting doesn’t stop when our children turn 18. In fact, many parents find that this is when the real challenges begin. As adult children navigate career ups and downs, personal relationships, and the complexities of adulthood, they still need guidance, emotional support, and understanding. However, knowing how to provide this support without becoming overly controlling or intrusive is often a delicate balance. Many parents feel unsure about their role and struggle to stay connected with their grown children in meaningful ways.
MotherhoodGuide.com coaching program offers mothers the tools they need to level up their mom game:
Create healthy boundaries that promote mutual respect in the adult-to-adult relationship.
Maintain emotional connection with their children as they build their own lives and families.
Reinvent their own careers and life goals while remaining a supportive presence for their children.
Prioritise self-care and self-love as they adjust to their new role as the "parent of an adult."
One of the most common struggles mothers face as their children grow older is feeling like they’ve lost their sense of purpose or relevance in their children’s lives. As the role of a parent changes, many moms are left wondering how they can stay connected, be helpful, and continue to be a positive influence on their children.
Through Motherhood Guide Moms’ Empowerment Coaching, mothers can learn how to redefine their roles in a way that honors both their own growth and the independence of their adult children.
Why Coaching with MotherhoodGuide.com?
With the expert guidance of Zaneta Intaite, a certified coach with deep experience in women’s empowerment and parenting, MotherhoodGuide.com is offering a safe space for mothers to evolve alongside their children. Zaneta’s approach is rooted in empathy, experience, and the understanding that motherhood is a dynamic, ever-changing journey. Whether you're facing challenges with your adult child’s career struggles, navigating their relationships, or managing your own guilt over career choices, Motherhood Guide coaching services provide the personalised, supportive advice you need to continue thriving as a parent and as an individual.
Moms often struggle to find balance as their children grow up, and this coaching program helps ease that transition. By offering practical strategies, emotional support, and a community of like-minded mothers, MotherhoodGuide.com is dedicated to helping mothers thrive in their evolving role.
About Zaneta Intaite – Certified Motherhood Coach and founder of MotherhoodGuide.com
Zaneta Intaite is a certified coach and the founder of MotherhoodGuide.com. With a deep passion for empowering women at every stage of life, Zaneta has dedicated her career to helping mothers evolve their parenting approach while continuing to grow both personally and professionally. Drawing from her own personal journey, academic expertise in Children’s Psychology and Social Development, and recent insights gained from Stanford, Zaneta integrates these valuable experiences into her coaching, focusing specifically on supporting mothers of grown children.
Coaching Areas Available:
Parenting Adult Children: Learning to support your children as they navigate their adult lives without overstepping.
Career Guilt and Reinvention: Overcoming guilt when pursuing personal goals and transitioning into a fulfilling career after children.
Mastering Self-Care & Self-Love: Reconnecting with your own needs and practicing self-compassion as you care for both yourself and your family.
To book your Women’s Empowerment Coaching Session or to learn more about how Motherhood Guide can help you thrive in your role as a mother and an individual, visit www.motherhoodguide.com
Contact
Zaneta Intaite
