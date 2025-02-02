Rugged Science Expands Operations with New Headquarters to Drive Growth and Innovation

Rugged Science has moved to a new headquarters at 60 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD, bringing engineering, manufacturing, and production under one roof. This expansion enhances efficiency, accelerates production, and strengthens capabilities in Edge AI, defense, and industrial automation. With advanced manufacturing and AS9100D & CMMI Level 3 certifications, Rugged Science is positioned for future innovation.