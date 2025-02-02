Rugged Science Expands Operations with New Headquarters to Drive Growth and Innovation
Sparks, MD, February 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- State-of-the-Art Facility Positions Company to Rapidly Deliver Next-Generation Rugged Edge AI Servers and Rugged Computing Solutions
Rugged Science has officially relocated to a newly renovated headquarters at 60 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD 21152. This expansion brings engineering, manufacturing, and production under one roof, increasing efficiency, reducing lead times, and positioning the company to meet growing demand for rugged computing solutions across defense, industrial automation, and emerging Edge AI applications.
“AI is changing the landscape of computing, and we’re building the infrastructure to lead that change,” said Jack Vogt, CEO of Rugged Science. “With expanded in-house capabilities, we can rapidly deploy Edge AI solutions for industrial automation, defense, and other critical industries.”
Purpose-Built for Rapid Integration, Innovation, and Edge AI Development
Rugged Science has made strategic investments in vertical integration, allowing greater control over fabrication, assembly, and prototyping. The new facility features advanced metalworking and manufacturing capabilities, ensuring high precision and rapid customization for mission-critical embedded systems, rugged AI-powered edge computing, and industrial automation.
With AS9100D and CMMI Maturity Level 3 certifications, Rugged Science maintains the highest standards of quality, reliability, and long-term product availability. The ability to design, test, and produce rugged computing solutions in-house eliminates production bottlenecks and accelerates the development process, ensuring customers get high-performance systems built to withstand the toughest environments.
“Bringing engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing together under one roof isn’t just about efficiency — it’s about giving our customers more control, faster turnaround, and the confidence that their systems will perform in the field,” said Drew Vogt, COO of Rugged Science. “This facility was built for the future, and we’re ready to push the boundaries of what rugged computing can do.”
Built for Growth, Innovation, and the Future of Edge Computing
The 33,234 SF headquarters is designed to support today’s operations while preparing for the future. As AI and edge computing continue to reshape industries, Rugged Science is well-positioned to develop next-generation rugged computing solutions that combine durability with cutting-edge performance.
The expanded facility accelerates production cycles, reducing lead times across the company’s entire catalog — from Rugged AI Edge Servers to Mission-Critical Embedded Solutions. With increased manufacturing capacity and advanced prototyping capabilities, Rugged Science can deliver highly customized computing systems tailored to industry-specific needs.
Now Fully Operational at 60 Loveton Circle
Rugged Science is now fully operational at its new headquarters, ready to support customers with faster turnaround, expanded production capacity, and industry-leading expertise. For more information, visit www.ruggedscience.com.
About Rugged Science:
Rugged Science is a leader in providing high-performance, rugged computing solutions for military, industrial, and custom applications. Our products are built to operate reliably in the toughest conditions, ensuring continuous operation for mission-critical tasks. With extensive experience in ruggedized technologies, Rugged Science is trusted across industries for delivering innovative, reliable solutions.
About Rugged Science:
Rugged Science is a leader in providing high-performance, rugged computing solutions for military, industrial, and custom applications. Our products are built to operate reliably in the toughest conditions, ensuring continuous operation for mission-critical tasks. With extensive experience in ruggedized technologies, Rugged Science is trusted across industries for delivering innovative, reliable solutions.
Contact
Rob Schubel
(443) 595-8384
www.ruggedscience.com
