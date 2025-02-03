Bond Rees Launches Comprehensive Managed Cyber Security Services to Address Growing Global Security Challenges
"In today's rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, organisations need more than just tools – they need comprehensive security solutions managed by experienced professionals," said Aaron Bond, founder of Bond Rees.
London, United Kingdom, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The introduction of a fully comprehensive Managed Cyber Security service platform has recently been introduced by Bond Rees, a global leader in private investigations. This initiative is designed to tackle the rising threats on cybersecurity that organisations are facing today. The new service combines extensive industry experience with leading-edge technology to provide end-to-end cybersecurity protection for businesses of all sizes.
Building on over six decades of combined industry experience, Bond Rees' new platform leverages the company's track record of serving diverse markets across the UK, USA, Canada, and Southeast Asia. It offers a broad service suite: penetration testing, security compliance auditing, information security awareness training, managed phishing simulations, vulnerability assessments, and deep web analysis—all designed in-house to ensure seamless integration for clients.
The new range of Managed Cyber Security Services includes penetration testing, security compliance auditing, information security awareness training, managed phishing simulations, vulnerability assessments, and deep web analysis. All services are designed in-house from conceptualisation to implementation for perfect integration in dealing with the security needs of clients effectively.
"In today's rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, organisations need more than just tools – they need comprehensive security solutions managed by experienced professionals," said Aaron Bond, founder of Bond Rees. "Our new managed services platform represents our commitment to providing world-class cybersecurity protection while allowing our clients to focus on their core business objectives."
The services are provided by a team of qualified security professionals who hold an array of prestigious industry certifications like OSCP, CISSP, CHS-III, CISA, and CDPSE. This allows Bond Rees to work with all kinds of sectors, including government agencies, FTSE & Fortune 500 companies, and groups in telecom, finance, energy, and tech.
They provide solutions, all fully customisable, within their managed services platform, including information security awareness training, phishing simulation campaigns, vulnerability assessments, and deep web analysis. On top of that, they have a complete range of compliance and audit capabilities covering NIST, ISO, and SOC 2 frameworks.
About Bond Rees: Bond Rees is a leading UK private investigation firm delivering discreet, professional services nationwide. Their proven track record of efficient and effective investigations has established them as a trusted choice for clients seeking affordable investigative solutions.
Contact
Aaron Bond
+4408000029468
https://www.bondrees.com/
4th Floor, 18 St. Cross Street
London
EC1N 8UN
United Kingdom
