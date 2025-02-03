Community Center hosts Fundraiser to Support Vitiligo Research Nonprofit
Clearwater, FL, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, April 12 2025, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center and the American Vitiligo Research Foundation (AVRF) will host a fundraiser in support of the AVRF’s mission to help children diagnosed with vitiligo. Guests are invited to learn about the AVRF’s mission and donate to the cause. Prize drawings will be done and refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend.
The AVRF was founded in December of 1995 by Stella Pavlides, a Clearwater local. The primary objective of the AVRF, as stated on their website, is to “provide public awareness about vitiligo through dedicated work, education and counseling. We seek to make a difference worldwide to those afflicted by the disease, focusing on children and their families.”
Vitiligo is a rare skin disease that causes loss of pigmentation in various areas around the body. “In my opinion, the mental effects vitiligo causes are much worse than any physical effects,” said Ms. Pavlides. “The kids that I get the privilege to work with are dealing with unimaginable low self-esteem and in some countries are even ostracized by their own families. It’s heartbreaking what they go through because of this skin disorder.”
“Stella and the AVRF have touched the lives of countless youth, restoring to them the confidence they lost while suffering with this condition,” said Tracy Hawkins, director of the CCV Center. “We are excited to work with Stella and her foundation. She exemplifies the following commentary from Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, ‘So my own philosophy is that one should share what wisdom he has, one should help others to help themselves, and one should keep going despite heavy weather for there is always a calm ahead.’”
If you would like to support the American Vitiligo Research Foundation or attend the fundraiser, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or CCVcenter@ccvfl.org to RSVP.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
