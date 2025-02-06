New Book Offers Biblical Principles for Healing Emotional Wounds
New Book Release: "How to Heal Your Broken Heart," by Author Rita J. Cartwright shares her journey of healing from heartbreak caused by domestic violence, infidelity, and loss. Through faith and eight biblical principles, she found emotional restoration and now offers readers a path to healing. This inspiring book provides practical, faith-based strategies to overcome pain and find peace.
Phoenix, AZ, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Life's unexpected heartbreaks—whether from a breakup, divorce, domestic violence, or the loss of a loved one—can leave deep emotional scars. In her powerful new book, "How to Heal Your Broken Heart," author Rita J. Cartwright provides readers with a faith-based roadmap to healing. Drawing from her own experiences of domestic violence, infidelity, and personal loss, Cartwright shares practical insights and biblical principles to guide readers toward emotional restoration, resilience, and inner peace.
"How to Heal Your Broken Heart" speaks to people of all ages and backgrounds who are struggling with emotional pain, loneliness, depression, or anxiety. Whether amid heartache or seeking self-care tools, readers will find solace and encouragement through Cartwright's wisdom.
Key Benefits of the Book:
• Emotional Well-being – Discover ways to regain balance and inner peace.
• Resilience – Learn how to rise above challenges and setbacks.
• Stronger Relationships – Foster deeper connections with others through healing.
• Self-awareness – Gain clarity on personal needs and future decisions.
• Improved Health – Reduce stress and promote overall well-being.
"Heartbreak is inevitable, but healing is a choice," says Cartwright. "Through faith, self-reflection, and self-care, we can overcome life's greatest losses and emerge stronger."
About the Author
Rita J. Cartwright is a devout believer in the Godhead of Glory. She volunteers at her church as the Director of the Media and Bereavement Ministries. A few years ago, Rita launched Go Beyond the Limit (GBTL), a nonprofit organization, to give back to her community. GBTL provides online training for survivors of domestic violence to become online entrepreneurs. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing at the age of 45 from Arizona State University. In addition, she is an entrepreneur and owner of RJ’s Digital Solutions, LLC. Rita is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who resides in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information about Rita’s organization, go to: https://gobeyondthelimit.org, and for her business, go to: https://rjsdigitalsolutions.com.
Book Availability:
"How to Heal Your Broken Heart" is available now.
Books - KP Publishing (kp-pub.com)
Amazon.com
For media inquiries, review copies or interview requests, please contact KP Publishing at willa@kp-pub.com or 661-220-1903.
"How to Heal Your Broken Heart": ISBN: 978-1-960001-28-3, Hardcover $24.95, ISBN: 978-1-960001-29-0 Paperback $19.95, ISBN: 978-1-960001-30-6 eBook $ 9.99
To learn more about Rita J. Cartwright and her work, visit:
Nonprofit: gobeyondthelimit.org
Business: rjsdigitalsolutions.com
About the Publisher:
Founded in 2008, KP Publishing is dedicated to empowering authors, especially first-time writers, to achieve their dreams of publishing. With a focus on professionalism, creativity, and impactful storytelling, KP Publishing produces books that inspire and inform readers worldwide.
