Gulf University Celebrates Its Football Team’s Achievements in New Documentary Screening at Dana Mall
The Bahrain School and Collegiate Athletic Association hosted a screening of Gulf University Champions at EPIX Cinema, Dana Mall. Directed by Mohamed Al-Zayani, the documentary follows the Gulf University Falcons football team’s journey, highlighting their perseverance, teamwork, and success.
Manama, Bahrain, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- School and Collegiate Athletic Association hosts a special screening of the documentary Gulf University Champions, at EPIX Cinema in Dana Mall. The film chronicles the journey of Gulf University’s football team, highlighting their path from overcoming challenges to achieving success, and serves as an inspiring testament to the students’ determination and ambition.
Directed by Mohamed Al-Zayani, Gulf University Champions’ motion picture offers a detailed portrayal of the football team’s achievements and is a powerful narrative of resilience and teamwork. The screening brought together key officials, academic and sports leaders, students, and media representatives, offering a platform to honor the accomplishments of Gulf University Falcons football team.
Gulf University President, Professor Mohanad AlFiras expressed his pride in the football team, stating, "Gulf University’s football team exemplifies the power of combining a supportive environment with hard work and determination. This documentary reflects the spirit of our university in empowering students to excel academically and athletically. We remain committed to providing the opportunities necessary for our students to achieve their dreams and improve their skills."
Director and Founder of Mzeey production, Mr. Mohamed Al-Zayani shared his thoughts on the documentary, noting, "This film serves as a message of hope to Bahraini youth, showing that dreams can be achieved despite challenges. I am grateful to the Bahrain School and Collegiate Association for their continuous support of young talents and for their efforts in highlighting successful sports stories."
Al-Zayani highlighted that the decision to focus the documentary on Gulf University’s football team stemmed from the team’s inspiring journey. More than just athletes, the team embodies perseverance, teamwork, and the ability to overcome obstacles in pursuit of their goals. He emphasized that Gulf University’s unique model of integrating academic and athletic excellence makes it an ideal environment for success stories like theirs to be documented.
Gulf University Champions is not merely a sports film; it is a powerful message of belief in one’s abilities and the impact of persistence in achieving success.
Ali Al-Mahandi, a member of Gulf University’s Falcons football team, extended an invitation to the public to watch the movie, saying, "I encourage everyone to watch Gulf University Champions, as it reflects our team’s journey driven by ambition and determination. This film is more than just about sports, it is a message of hope for every young person striving to reach their goals.
The documentary screening marks a significant milestone in the Bahrain School and Collegiate Athletic Association’s ongoing efforts to showcase and celebrate youth success stories. Gulf University Champions serves as an inspiration for future generations to achieve even greater accomplishments and raise Bahrain’s profile in the global sports arena.
This production is a collaborative effort between academic and sports institutions, aimed at empowering Bahraini youth and highlighting their essential role in the nation’s development.
Directed by Mohamed Al-Zayani, Gulf University Champions’ motion picture offers a detailed portrayal of the football team’s achievements and is a powerful narrative of resilience and teamwork. The screening brought together key officials, academic and sports leaders, students, and media representatives, offering a platform to honor the accomplishments of Gulf University Falcons football team.
Gulf University President, Professor Mohanad AlFiras expressed his pride in the football team, stating, "Gulf University’s football team exemplifies the power of combining a supportive environment with hard work and determination. This documentary reflects the spirit of our university in empowering students to excel academically and athletically. We remain committed to providing the opportunities necessary for our students to achieve their dreams and improve their skills."
Director and Founder of Mzeey production, Mr. Mohamed Al-Zayani shared his thoughts on the documentary, noting, "This film serves as a message of hope to Bahraini youth, showing that dreams can be achieved despite challenges. I am grateful to the Bahrain School and Collegiate Association for their continuous support of young talents and for their efforts in highlighting successful sports stories."
Al-Zayani highlighted that the decision to focus the documentary on Gulf University’s football team stemmed from the team’s inspiring journey. More than just athletes, the team embodies perseverance, teamwork, and the ability to overcome obstacles in pursuit of their goals. He emphasized that Gulf University’s unique model of integrating academic and athletic excellence makes it an ideal environment for success stories like theirs to be documented.
Gulf University Champions is not merely a sports film; it is a powerful message of belief in one’s abilities and the impact of persistence in achieving success.
Ali Al-Mahandi, a member of Gulf University’s Falcons football team, extended an invitation to the public to watch the movie, saying, "I encourage everyone to watch Gulf University Champions, as it reflects our team’s journey driven by ambition and determination. This film is more than just about sports, it is a message of hope for every young person striving to reach their goals.
The documentary screening marks a significant milestone in the Bahrain School and Collegiate Athletic Association’s ongoing efforts to showcase and celebrate youth success stories. Gulf University Champions serves as an inspiration for future generations to achieve even greater accomplishments and raise Bahrain’s profile in the global sports arena.
This production is a collaborative effort between academic and sports institutions, aimed at empowering Bahraini youth and highlighting their essential role in the nation’s development.
Contact
Gulf UniversityContact
Dr Tanvir Mahmoud Hussein
+973 35108656
dr.tanvir@gulfuniversity.edu.bh
Dr Tanvir Mahmoud Hussein
+973 35108656
dr.tanvir@gulfuniversity.edu.bh
Categories