CENTURY 21 Thomas to Sponsor Blood Drive Feb. 14
CENTURY 21 Thomas is proud to sponsor a community American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held at Thomas Real Estate, located at 625 Sea Mountain Highway, in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach, SC, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Did you know that one pint of blood can save up to three lives?
Please schedule your appointment in advance by visiting www.redcrossblood.org (enter sponsor code: ThomasRealEstate). All presenting donors will receive a $15 Amazon E-gift card.
Let’s come together as a community to save lives and make a difference here in North Myrtle Beach. Donors are encouraged to bring a photo ID or Donor Card, eat a good meal, and stay hydrated.
About CENTURY 21 Thomas
Since 1962, CENTURY 21 Thomas has been a leader in North Myrtle Beach real estate, offering expert guidance to buyers, sellers, and property owners. With a dedicated team of more than 50 real estate professionals, we specialize in residential sales, land, and vacation home investments. As part of the CENTURY 21 network, we provide local knowledge combined with global reach to ensure every client’s satisfaction. Visit www.Century21Thomas.com or call 843-249-2100 for more information.
Contact
CENTURY 21 ThomasContact
Angie Krall
843-273-3057
www.century21thomas.com
625 Sea Mountain Highway
Cherry Grove Section
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
