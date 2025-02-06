Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Innovation Mold and Design, Inc. and Halifax West
Germantown, WI, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Innovation Mold and Design, Inc., is a Wisconsin-based, full-service mold manufacturing company that provides the highest quality injection molds for various industries, including automotive, medical, electrical, agricultural, lawn and garden, household consumer products, and packaging. They specialize in plastic injection, thermoset injection, thermoset compression, diecast molds, custom machining, contract design, and EDM work.
"Partnering with Halifax West was a natural fit for us. They deeply appreciate the fundamentals that have made our business successful—delivering exceptional quality to our customers while investing in our team. Their hands-on approach and commitment to growth align perfectly with our vision, and I'm confident this partnership will create new opportunities for our employees and customers. I'm also grateful to the Benchmark International team for their guidance throughout this process. They truly understood our business and helped find the right partner." - Alex Hermann, President, Innovation Mold & Design, Inc.
The buyer, Halifax West®, is a Los Angeles-based merchant bank providing a single source for debt & equity and restructuring, operational, and M&A advisory solutions. Please see www.halifaxwest.com for more information.
Halifax West Principal Ken Gordon adds, "What drew us to IMD was their outstanding reputation for precision manufacturing and deep customer relationships—both of which speak volumes about Alex's exceptional leadership and vision. His deep industry expertise and commitment to excellence have built a truly remarkable company. We're excited to partner with IMD to accelerate their growth and build upon their legacy of craftsmanship. I also want to recognize the team at Benchmark International, whose collaborative approach and expertise were instrumental in bringing this transaction to a successful close."
"The success of this transaction came down to the tireless determination of the team at Halifax West. Getting deals across the finish line is never easy, but both buyer and seller worked with unwavering conviction to see this deal through. Congratulations to all involved." – Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
