Zenius Corporation Announces Dr. Corinna Balderramos Robinson as a Strategic Advisor
Leesburg, VA, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zenius Corporation announces that Dr. Corinna Balderramos Robinson has joined the firm as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Corinna will support and expand business development contacts across Zenius’ federal clients, focusing on establishing new federal clients and broadening their position with new business partners to enable Zenius to serve more customers.
“We are excited to welcome Corinna to our leadership team,” said Prasanna Amitabh, CEO of Zenius. “With over 35 years of experience working in and with the DoD, Corinna understands their business needs. She will be able to connect us to both new markets and new business partners, thus enabling Zenius to grow while also delivering effective solutions to new clients.”
About Zenius Corporation: Zenius Corporation (Zenius) is an SBA-certified HUBZone company, and a Minority-Owned, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm comprised of highly experienced and exceptionally knowledgeable industry experts. As trusted advisors to our clients, we offer expertise in solving complex and multi-dimensional operational and technical challenges. Headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Zenius Corporation’s management and technology consulting services include Grants Management, IT Infrastructure and Modernization Support, Financial Management, and Acquisition Management.
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
