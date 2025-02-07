Forbes-Featured CEO Pixie Paula Dezzutti to Headline Glow Up Goal-Setting Mixer in Charleston
Attendees are invited to join Charleston trailblazer for an evening of transformation, inspiration, and connection
Charleston, SC, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pixie Paula Dezzutti, a Forbes-featured entrepreneur, industry trailblazer, and CEO of Striped Pig Distillery, Ghost Monkey Brewery, and Skirt. Magazine is excited to announce she will be the featured speaker at The House Huntress Team’s Glow Up Goal-Setting Mixer 2025, an empowering networking event taking place on February 8th from 6–8 PM at Serendipity Labs, Mount Pleasant, SC. Space is limited. Tickets for the Glow Up Goal-Setting Mixer 2025 are $50 to cover refreshments and materials and can be secured via eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-up-goal-setting-networking-mixer-2025-tickets-1207256589959
This high-energy mixer is designed for ambitious professionals and entrepreneurs looking to elevate their 2025 goals with clarity, strategy, and purpose. Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to hear from Pixie Paula Dezzutti, a renowned business leader known for her expertise in cause marketing, brand development, investments, and female entrepreneurship. The event aims to provide valuable insights and meaningful networking opportunities to help attendees step into their full potential.
Meet the Speaker: Pixie Paula Dezzutti
Affectionately known as Pixie, Paula Dezzutti is a mother of nine and a pioneering entrepreneur who shattered industry barriers as the CEO and owner of Charleston’s first distillery since prohibition and first woman-owned distillery. Based in Charleston, SC, the award-winning, family-run spirits Striped Pig Distillery has made a lasting impact in a male-dominated industry and is spearheading the first distillery-brewery hybrid in the area.
With over 30 years of leadership experience in financial services, real estate development, and entrepreneurship, Pixie brings unmatched business expertise to every venture. As the CEO of Skirt. magazine since 2019, she has created a powerful space for women’s empowerment and connection.
In her keynote, Pixie will share insights from her remarkable journey, offering inspiration and practical strategies for leadership, overcoming challenges, and igniting your vision for success in 2025.
“This event isn’t just about setting goals—it’s about building a roadmap to success with intention and community,” said Pixie Paula Dezzutti. “I’m excited to share what’s helped me carve a purposeful path throughout my entrepreneurial journey.”
An Evening of Inspiration, Networking & Goal-Setting
Attendees can expect:
- Expert insights from Pixie Paula Dezzutti
- Networking with Charleston’s top professionals and entrepreneurs
- Delicious hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and an empowering atmosphere
Contact
Striped Pig DistilleryContact
Rachyl Sanchy
843-814-8347
www.stripedpigdistillery.com
