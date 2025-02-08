Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 11th Annual Identity Management Symposium
IDM community to convene on April 9-10 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, February 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For the 2025 fiscal year budget, the Department of Defense is requesting $14.5 billion for cyberspace endeavors including over $1.2 billion for identity management capabilities. Within this larger budget, roughly $977 million is being allocated towards zero-trust transitions and $300 million for ICAM initiatives.
To this end, DSI’s 11th Annual Identity Management Symposium on April 9-10 in National Harbor, MD, will bring together senior leaders across DoD, DHS, federal government and industry to discuss open dialogue on the latest policy and technology developments impacting the identity and access management sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from speakers as they explore the development of ICAM capabilities as foundations for achieving the DOD’s zero trust target levels.
2025 Confirmed Speaker Include:
· Leslie Beavers, SES, Acting Chief Information Officer, DoD
· Sam Yousefzadeh, SES, Director, Defense Manpower Data Center, DoD
· Kevin Mulvihill, SES, Acting Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer, DoD
· Brian Hermann, SES, PEO Cyber, Defense Information Systems Agency
· BG Eric J. Van Den Bosch, USA, Deputy Commanding General, NETCOM
· Dovarius Peoples, SES, Deputy Chief Information Officer, GSA
· Timothy A. Ferguson, Acting Assistant Director, Criminal Justice Information Services, FBI
· Ross Ermel, ADM Digital Services and Defense Chief Digital Officer, Department of National Defense, Canada
· Jack Wilson, PM I2S, PEO C3N
· Col Bryan A. Eovito, USMC, Commanding Officer, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group
· LTC Paul Janker, USA, PM Biometrics, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO IWE&S
· Kenneth Myers, Principal Identity Architect, Federal Reserve Board
· Marisol Cruz Cain, Director, Information Technology and Cyber Security, US GAO
· Craig A. Wilson, ICAM Director, FEMA
· David Temoshok, Senior Advisor, Information Technology Laboratory, NIST
· Dr. Ronald Martin, Director, ICAM Lab, Capitol Technology University
2025 Topics of Discussion Include:
Managing Internal Security and Threat Mitigation Through Integrated Security Architectures
Sourcing Identity Identification and Authentication Protections for DoD Personnel and Information
Emphasizing the Importance of ICAM for DoD IT Systems
Efficiently Providing Timely Criminal Justice and Identity Information in Support of National Security Efforts
Overseeing DoD ICAM Services to Ensure Secure Government Agency Information Access
Maintaining Information and Personnel Security for Government, Industry, and Academia
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or 201-940-6680.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Identity Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://identitymanagement.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
