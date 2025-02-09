The AME Foundation Announces Open Submissions for the AFMX 2025 Festival Poster Design Contest
Calling All Artists. Design the Official 2025 AFMX Festival Poster.
Albuquerque, NM, February 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The AFME Foundation, host of the annual Albuquerque Film + Music Experience (AFMX), is thrilled to announce its 13th annual poster contest, inviting visual artists to create the official artwork for the festival, taking place September 24-28, 2025, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This is a fantastic opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and have their work featured prominently throughout the festival’s marketing campaign.
The winning design will become the face of the 2025 AFMX, appearing on posters, online platforms, and in various community spaces throughout Albuquerque and beyond. The contest offers a unique platform for artists to gain exposure and contribute to the vibrant arts scene of New Mexico. “We are excited to see the creative interpretations of our festival that artists will submit,” says Kira Sipler, Executive Director. “The poster contest is a vital part of our festival, and we look forward to showcasing the winning design to our community.”
Entries will be judged by a panel of experts through a blind review process, ensuring impartial selection. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. on April 15, 2025.
Prizes:
First Place: $1000 cash prize and two full-access festival passes (valued at $250)
Second Place: $500 cash prize and two full-access festival passes (valued at $250)
Third Place: $250 cash prize and two full-access festival passes (valued at $250)
Winners will be notified and announced by May 1, 2025.
Contest Details:
Contest Opens: January 30, 2025
Submission Deadline: April 15, 2025, 11:59 PM
Winners Announced: May 1, 2025
Festival Dates: September 24-28, 2025
Website: afmxnm.com/afmx-poster-contest
About:
The AFME Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, powers the Albuquerque Film + Music Experience (AFMX). The Albuquerque Film + Music Experience (AFMX) is an annual festival that celebrates the fusion of film, music, and education. AFMX showcases independent films, live music performances, and educational panels, creating a unique and enriching experience for attendees. For more information, please visit afmxnm.com.
Contact:
Kira Sipler, Executive Director
kira@afmxnm.com
505-265-7866 (RT66)
