Scientology Information Center Valentine’s Day Celebrates Love for the Community
The Church of Scientology invites the community to join in celebrating Valentine’s Day at their Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater.
Clearwater, FL, February 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, February 15 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, the Scientology Information Center is hosting an Open House in honor of Valentine’s Day. The Open House will include music, refreshments and knowledge in the beautiful and historic Clearwater Building at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.
“While Valentine’s Day is usually known as a day to celebrate romantic love, we see no reason why we shouldn’t celebrate the day by celebrating our love for the community,” said Pat Harney, the organizer of the Open House. Harney said each visitor will be invited to share why they love Clearwater and will be given a rose in exchange.
“In the book, The Way to Happiness, Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘If one were to think over how he or she would like to be treated by others, one would evolve the human virtues. Just figure out how you would want people to treat you.” Harney continued, “In The Way to Happiness, Mr. Hubbard says ‘You would probably like others to be friendly toward you. From some you might want love.’ So, in addition to sharing one’s love for Clearwater, visitors can also learn more about the components of love and how it relates to understanding and the handling of all relationships in life.”
About the Clearwater Scientology Information Center:
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city's downtown will discover information displays containing some 300 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups.
