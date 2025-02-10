Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Palm Coast Sales, Inc. and Fourshore Partners
Jupiter, FL, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the acquisition of Palm Coast Sales, Inc. and Fourshore Partners. Palm Coast Sales, located in Jupiter, Florida, was founded in 2008 by Dan O’Connor. It is a value-added wholesale distributor of high-quality outdoor kitchen appliances, including premium grills, outdoor kitchens, grill carts, accessories, and specialty products. Its products are distributed to over 750 dealers in the Southeastern United States.
Founded in 2018, Fourshore Partners focuses on lower middle market buyouts in the U.S. and Caribbean. The firm targets companies with a track record of performance and consistent cash flow. Its team of operating professionals is very familiar with the distribution industry and intends to parlay that experience into an accelerated growth plan for Palm Coast Sales.
As part of the transaction, Dan O’Connor will remain a minority shareholder and board member. Kim O’Connor will continue with the organization as the Chief Operating Officer and board member. The transaction provides both continuity and growth opportunities for the company’s customers, employees, and vendors.
Nate Barbera, an operating executive at Fourshore, will be President and Chief Executive Officer at Palm Coast Sales.
“The opportunity to invest in a company with deep and successful relationships with some of the most iconic brands in the outdoor lifestyle space doesn’t come across often,” said Mr. Barbera. He noted that he and the Fourshore team will “be a growth engine for Palm Coast Sales’ OEM partners and will look to expand the number of retailers PCS distributes to across the current geographic footprint.” Mr. Barbera also added that the team will “look to expand our offerings and geographic presence to our dealer partners through both organic and inorganic growth.”
The transaction was led by Nate Barbera, Jose Costa, Pedro Freyre, and Milos Milosevic at Fourshore Partners. Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Fourshore Partners. Nelson Mullins served as legal counsel to the seller.
Benchmark International’s Transaction Director Michael MacInnes added, “It was a pleasure working with Dan and Kim O’Connor as we progressed through the Benchmark process. Both buyer and seller instantly clicked during the initial meeting. The buyer was an extremely professional team to work with from the first interaction through closing. Palm Coast Sales built an incredible business, and Dan and Kim believe the company’s legacy will continue to expand. We at Benchmark are excited for the future of the business and for all parties involved.”
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook's Global League Tables.
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook's Global League Tables.
