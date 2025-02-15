1QR Unveils New Digital Networking Tools: 1QR Cards and 1QR Pages
1QR announces 1QR Cards and 1QR Pages, innovative tools for digital networking. 1QR Cards create dynamic digital business cards, while 1QR Pages serve as a central hub for links to websites, documents, and social media. Both features offer customizable designs, multiple templates, and seamless sharing via short links and QR codes. Launching February 24, 2025, exclusively for 1QR platform subscribers.
Denver, CO, February 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 1QR, a leader in digital connectivity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of two innovative features: 1QR Cards and 1QR Pages. These new tools are designed to revolutionize digital networking and content sharing, offering a seamless and customizable experience for professionals and businesses alike.
1QR Cards provide a modern, efficient way to create and share digital business cards. Each 1QR Card is automatically linked to both a short web link and a customizable, dynamic 1QR QR code. Users can include essential details such as a profile image, name, company, title, contact information (email, phone, text), and free-form descriptive text, ensuring a comprehensive digital presence.
1QR Pages expand on this functionality by serving as a centralized digital hub for individuals and businesses. Users can link to websites, documents, social media profiles, and other digital content through a dynamic, fully customizable web page. Like 1QR Cards, 1QR Pages are connected to both a short web link and a dynamic 1QR QR code, making content sharing effortless.
Both features offer multiple layout templates and intuitive design tools, allowing users to personalize their 1QR Cards and 1QR Pages with ease. With the ability to create content quickly, update it infinitely, and share it effortlessly via 1QR short links and dynamic QR codes, these features set a new standard for digital engagement.
The official release date for 1QR Cards and 1QR Pages is February 24, 2025, exclusively for subscribers on the 1QR platform.
For more information about 1QR and its latest innovations, visit co.1qr.com/about.
Press Inquiries
For additional details or to arrange an interview, please contact:
Guy Tuell, Co-Founder
Email: media@1qr.com
