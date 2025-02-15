1QR Unveils New Digital Networking Tools: 1QR Cards and 1QR Pages

1QR announces 1QR Cards and 1QR Pages, innovative tools for digital networking. 1QR Cards create dynamic digital business cards, while 1QR Pages serve as a central hub for links to websites, documents, and social media. Both features offer customizable designs, multiple templates, and seamless sharing via short links and QR codes. Launching February 24, 2025, exclusively for 1QR platform subscribers.