Shreekant Patil founder PARENTNashik Inspires Commerce Students at B.Y.K. College of Commerce with Expert Insights on Startup India
On 8 February 2025, Shreekant Patil, Startup India mentor, delivered an inspiring session at B.Y.K. College, fostering entrepreneurship and startup culture among students in Nashik.
Nashik, India, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CE Shreekant Patil, renowned Startup India mentor and committee chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and MACCIA, was invited as the chief guest at the prestigious B.Y.K. College of Commerce for the SIR DR. M.S. GOSAVI EXCEL COMMERCE WEEK 2024-25. CE Shreekant Patil delivered a powerful expert session aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among commerce students by shedding light on various government schemes for self-employment, both from the state and central governments.
The event, which began at 9:00 AM, was organized with the goal of creating a startup ecosystem at the college level. It aimed to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs across multiple disciplines, including commerce, arts, pharmaceuticals, medical, law, and architecture. This initiative is part of the larger vision for "Viksit Bharat 2047", focusing on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance, especially in the Nashik region.
CE Shreekantt Patil’s session provided in-depth insights into the Startup India ecosystem, highlighting available government resources and support mechanisms. The distinguished speaker also committed to collaborating with the college management and local industry associations, offering students access to valuable industry experience and mentorship.
During the event, Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Principal Prof. Dr. Suvarna Kadam and Dr. Pallavi Joshi. The program concluded with a valedictory ceremony and the distribution of prizes to the outstanding students who participated in the EXCEL COMMERCE WEEK activities.
This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on shaping the entrepreneurial mindset of students, ensuring a bright future for aspiring business leaders and innovators.
