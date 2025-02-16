All Good Things N More: A New Holistic Wellness Brand Empowering Families Through Books, Games, and Mindful Living
Victoria Cortez, author of "Mixed Girl – How She Got So Weird," launches All Good Things N More, a brand dedicated to family wellness, resilience, and mindful living. Offering books, educational games, and personal growth resources, the brand helps families navigate mental health, emotional intelligence, and identity. With a focus on healing and transformation, All Good Things N More invites creators, mental health advocates, and educators to collaborate.
Oakland, CA, February 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- All Good Things N More: A New Brand Helping Families Build Resilience, Wellness, and Stronger Connections
Author and entrepreneur Victoria Cortez launches All Good Things N More, a brand dedicated to supporting families in navigating life’s challenges through books, games, and mindful living resources.
Victoria Cortez, author of Mixed Girl – How She Got So Weird, has officially launched All Good Things N More, a wellness brand dedicated to helping families strengthen emotional bonds, build resilience, and create a more balanced and connected life.
As an author, speaker, and advocate for emotional well-being, Cortez created All Good Things N More to provide families of all backgrounds with meaningful tools for personal growth and healing. Inspired by her own experiences overcoming adversity and navigating identity, her mission is to help families cultivate communication, emotional intelligence, and resilience through books, educational games, and interactive resources.
A Brand Rooted in Family Connection and Growth
All Good Things N More is more than just a brand — it’s a movement to help families create a supportive, mindful, and emotionally healthy environment. The brand’s offerings include:
Books – Mixed Girl – How She Got So Weird, a deeply personal memoir on identity and resilience, and Raising Resilient Kids, a practical guide to building emotional strength within families.
Educational Games – Level Up Your Digital Life, an interactive card game designed to teach children and families about digital safety and responsibility.
Inspired Merchandise – Clothing and products designed to celebrate family values and wellness.
Activity Kits & Digital Downloads – Engaging resources for families to explore emotional growth and creative expression together.
A Thought-Provoking Blog & Community – Insights on emotional wellness, personal development, and strengthening family relationships.
“All Good Things N More was created to support families as they navigate life’s ups and downs,” says Victoria Cortez, Founder and CEO. “I wanted to build a space where families — no matter their background or challenges — can grow stronger together, embrace emotional wellness, and cultivate meaningful relationships.”
Bridging Emotional Wellness and Family Growth
Unlike traditional wellness brands, All Good Things N More takes a holistic approach to family well-being, blending emotional intelligence, personal growth, and mindfulness. By offering products and resources that focus on healing, communication, and self-discovery, the brand provides families with the tools they need to foster understanding, resilience, and emotional balance.
“Our relationships with loved ones are at the heart of everything we do,” Cortez explains. “At All Good Things N More, we focus on creating accessible, meaningful ways for families to connect, heal, and grow together.”
An Invitation to Collaborate
With the launch of All Good Things N More, Victoria Cortez is inviting content creators, mental health advocates, family-focused brands, and educators to join the movement. The brand is actively seeking collaborations through:
Podcast interviews & media features
Book reviews & influencer partnerships
Family wellness events & community initiatives
About All Good Things N More
Founded by Victoria Cortez, All Good Things N More is a wellness brand dedicated to helping families cultivate resilience, connection, and emotional well-being. Through books, games, and lifestyle products, the brand empowers families to build stronger bonds and navigate life’s challenges together.
About All Good Things N More
Founded by Victoria Cortez, All Good Things N More is a wellness brand dedicated to helping families cultivate resilience, connection, and emotional well-being. Through books, games, and lifestyle products, the brand empowers families to build stronger bonds and navigate life’s challenges together.
Contact
All Good Things N MoreContact
Victoria Cortez
510-956-7311
allgoodthingsnmore.com
bookings@allgoodthingsnmore.com
