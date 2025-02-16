All Good Things N More: A New Holistic Wellness Brand Empowering Families Through Books, Games, and Mindful Living

Victoria Cortez, author of "Mixed Girl – How She Got So Weird," launches All Good Things N More, a brand dedicated to family wellness, resilience, and mindful living. Offering books, educational games, and personal growth resources, the brand helps families navigate mental health, emotional intelligence, and identity. With a focus on healing and transformation, All Good Things N More invites creators, mental health advocates, and educators to collaborate.