STN, Inc. Named to CRN’s MSP 500 List for 2025
Pleasanton, CA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- STN, Inc., announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized STN on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2025.
CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.
The annual MSP 50 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.
The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.
STN was chosen for its unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier managed IT services, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity offerings that help businesses optimize their technology investments. With a customer-centric approach, STN enables organizations to scale efficiently, improve security, and navigate the evolving digital landscape with confidence. The company’s comprehensive suite of services, combined with its deep industry expertise, has positioned it as a trusted partner for midmarket and enterprise clients.
“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”
“We are honored to be recognized on CRN’s MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 category,” said Sabur Mian, Co-Founder and CEO at STN, Inc. “This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions that empower our clients to drive efficiency, enhance security, and achieve their business goals. As technology continues to evolve, we remain committed to providing innovative managed services that address the ever-changing needs of our customers.”
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.
About STN, Inc.
Strategy
STN believes understanding where our clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. We include all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in our ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com/
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
The Channel Company Contact:
Kristin DaSilva
The Channel Company
kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com
CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.
The annual MSP 50 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.
The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.
STN was chosen for its unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier managed IT services, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity offerings that help businesses optimize their technology investments. With a customer-centric approach, STN enables organizations to scale efficiently, improve security, and navigate the evolving digital landscape with confidence. The company’s comprehensive suite of services, combined with its deep industry expertise, has positioned it as a trusted partner for midmarket and enterprise clients.
“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”
“We are honored to be recognized on CRN’s MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 category,” said Sabur Mian, Co-Founder and CEO at STN, Inc. “This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions that empower our clients to drive efficiency, enhance security, and achieve their business goals. As technology continues to evolve, we remain committed to providing innovative managed services that address the ever-changing needs of our customers.”
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.
About STN, Inc.
Strategy
STN believes understanding where our clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. We include all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in our ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com/
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
The Channel Company Contact:
Kristin DaSilva
The Channel Company
kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com
Contact
STN, Inc.Contact
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
Categories