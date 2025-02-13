Home and Salvage Furniture Store, Completes Purchase, Renovation and Expansion in Naples, FL

Home and Salvage Furniture Store is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a 16,000 Sq Ft significant renovation and expansion project at its location at the 5400 Taylor Road Center. This strategic move not only enhances the shopping experience for their valued customers but also solidifies their commitment to providing unique home décor solutions in the SWFL community.