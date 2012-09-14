PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

AI Journey for Furniture Retailers Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies

Uno Smart, the New UPS-able Adjustable Base by Magniflex Magniflex USA introduces their new Adjustable Base that can be shipped via UPS. - November 29, 2019 - Magniflex USA Ltd.

UrbanRIP Celebrates the Day of the Dead November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

Treasure Hunting Just Got Easier with Shabby Creek on Main & OTA Mercantile Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main

The Cozy Hollow Celebrates Grand Opening of Online Home and Decor Shop The Cozy Hollow, a new whimsically wonderful home decor store, has just launched to the digital world by creator Aziza Brown. The store sells home decor and accents such as uniquely stunning lamps, enchanting fairy lights, beautiful crystal balls, wall decor, home organization, electronics, and even... - November 01, 2019 - The Cozy Hollow

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned retailers,... - October 19, 2019 - HFA

LifeStyles Furniture Liquidating Davenport Iowa Store Modern furniture retailer LifeStyles Furniture is liquidating its store and warehouse to the public beginning October 3, 2019. Two of the three family members that own this business are retiring which will end this business partnership. - October 12, 2019 - LifeStyles Furniture

Cremation Disrupted by Design; A Toronto Startup Signals the Passing of the Traditional Urn Cremation and disruption typically don’t go hand in hand but UrbanRIP Inc., a design startup, is doing exactly that. Born out of the necessity to fill a gap in the market, UrbanRIP unveils a discreet urn option, the Candlestick Egg Urn, for ash-sharing that fits seamlessly within a home’s décor. - September 18, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

New Bathroom Style Presents Collection of European Unique Bathroom Vanities For true connoisseurs of exclusive and luxury furniture products - the one-of-a-kind bathroom furniture store, New Bathroom Style, is now accepting orders for luxurious, hand-made, unique bathroom vanities and cabinets. - September 12, 2019 - New Bathroom Style

Jane Seymour to Appear at Ocean Galleries Over Labor Day Weekend - New Collection of Art is One of the Largest Curated to Date for the Multi-Talented Actress and Artist Over Labor Day weekend, Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue) is thrilled to celebrate one of the many artistic sides of Jane Seymour when she brings her “California Colorist” art exhibit to Stone Harbor, NJ. In addition to viewing and purchasing art from the collection, guests will have an opportunity to meet Ms. Seymour at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1. - August 19, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

The Silked Pillow Sleeve Joins the New Beautycon POP Family at This Year’s 2019 Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles Silked, is excited to announce their participation in Beautycon’s first-ever online retail store Beautycon POP. The Beauty Bedding innovation, The Silked Pillow Sleeve made it’s debut to a highly engaged Beautycon’s fanbase this past weekend August 10th & 11th at the LA Convention... - August 14, 2019 - Silked

Stunning New Artwork by Josef Kote on Display at Ocean Galleries; August 9-11 Josef Kote returns to Ocean Galleries with his “Letting Go: Serenity Found” exhibition Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, 2019. Meet the artist at receptions 7-10 PM Fri, Aug 9 and Sat, Aug 10, and 1-4 PM Sun, Aug 11. Internationally renowned, Kote’s trademark style includes bold brushwork and sweeping strokes of vibrant color. His new collection of art includes many of his paintings with nautical themes, including numerous new ones created specifically for the Stone Harbor exhibition. - July 31, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Josef Kote Brings New Collection of Extraordinary Art to Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ August 9-11, 2019 Josef Kote returns to Ocean Galleries with his “Letting Go: Serenity Found” exhibition Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, 2019. Meet the artist at receptions 7-10 PM Fri, Aug 9 and Sat, Aug 10, and 1-4 PM Sun, Aug 11. Internationally renowned, Kote’s trademark style includes bold brushwork and sweeping strokes of vibrant color. His new collection of art includes many of his paintings with nautical themes, including numerous new ones created specifically for the Stone Harbor exhibition. - July 23, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Covermade Launches Comforters in an Array of Colors For the first time, Covermade comforters now come in a variety of colors to match any decor. - July 17, 2019 - Covermade

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Innovative Art of Stephen Harlan Marks First Show of Its Kind at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ This summer, Ocean Galleries hosts their first digital art exhibit by groundbreaking artist Stephen Harlan, whose gorgeous art is captivating. The “Stephen Harlan – Water’s Edge” exhibit is at Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ/609.368.7777) Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21, 2019. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Stephen Harlan at receptions taking place 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 21. - July 09, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Groundbreaking Digital Artist, Stephen Harlan, Makes First Time Appearance at Ocean Galleries with "Water’s Edge" Collection of Art Ocean Galleries welcomes groundbreaking artist, Stephen Harlan, July 19 to 21, 2019, with his captivating digital artwork exhibit. Harlan is best known for his bright and bold artwork that powerfully draws the viewer into a breathtaking scene, most often, along the coastal waters. Each piece is “visioned” and shaped in his mind, then meticulously rendered to create a magical mood. Meet Harlan 7:00 to 10:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 21. - June 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Bloomex Partners with Garden Promenade 2019 Bloomex Canada becomes official floral sponsor of the Garden Promenade 2019 in Ottawa-Gatineau. - June 14, 2019 - Bloomex

The Rug Truck: Now Offering The Disney Aladdin Collection by Safavieh The Rug Truck, a newly launched e-commerce website selling today’s top Area Rug brands at reduced prices, has recently expanded its extensive selection to include the special Disney Aladdin Collection. This new assortment by Safavieh features playful and imaginative displays of the beloved Disney... - June 12, 2019 - The Rug Truck

Havens to Open High End Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Orlando, Florida The Havens Gallery is opening for viewing in Fall of 2019. A Kitchen & Bath showroom at it's core, this Gallery will feature high end metal products, works of art, and a lounge area. - June 08, 2019 - Havens Metal

June Art Exhibits at Ocean Galleries Raise Money for Cape May County Animal Shelter - Mackenzie Thorpe and Dr. Seuss Donated Artwork to be Auctioned Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ is hosting an auction fundraiser for the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. A silent auction of a Dr. Seuss print will begin on Friday, June 14 and will close on Sunday, June 23. 2019. A live auction of a Mackenzie Thorpe print will be held on Sunday, June 23. Both exhibits, “The Cat Behind the Hat! – The Art of Dr. Seuss” and “Mackenzie Thorpe – 30 Years of Love,” will be on display Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 23. - June 07, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Ta Da by KAT Showcased in Staging the World by Barb Schwarz Award Winning Staging and Design company “Ta Da by KAT” is featured in the Barb Schwarz's "Staging the World," a personal insight on Staging industry global expansion. It features stories from around the world including Kat - president of Ta Da by KAT - a Division of Living the Dream Team LLC. - June 01, 2019 - Ta Da Staging by KAT

Legendary British Artist, Mackenzie Thorpe, Makes First Time Appearance at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ Ocean Galleries welcomes Mackenzie Thorpe for his first exhibition in New Jersey. The “Mackenzie Thorpe - 30 Years of Love” art exhibit, which includes an outstanding collection of pastels, sculptures, and limited edition prints by the renowned artist, will be in Stone Harbor throughout the weekend of June 21-23, 2019. Mackenzie Thorpe will appear at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 23. - May 29, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Ocean Galleries to Host Fundraiser in Conjunction with Samir Sammoun Exhibit - Special Guest, Bernie Parent, to Serve as Auctioneer for Ed Snider Youth Hockey In conjunction with the Memorial Day exhibition with Samir Sammoun, Ocean Galleries is hosting an Exhibit Preview Party with two time Stanley Cup winner Bernie Parent to raise money for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. Sammoun donated a 24” x 30” original oil painting, “Tuscany Vineyard,” which Ocean Galleries has custom framed (estimated value $15,000). Bernie Parent will be the guest auctioneer for the Live Auction of the donated painting, which beings at 6:45 PM on Saturday, May 26. - May 13, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Famous City Store is Coming Soon to Chicagoland and Other Major U.S. Markets Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30 departments... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.

From an Old Fashioned Department Store to a Surprisingly Stylish Home Shop Over 140 Years; How Family Firm Knees Home and Electrical Has Adapted to Survive Knees Home and Electrical is an independent, family owned business that has this year reached the impressive milestone of 140 years of retail. Knees may be one of the oldest stores around, but they are not a business that stands still. - May 09, 2019 - Knees Home and Electrical

Ocean Galleries Announces 2019 Summer Art Exhibitions - Stone Harbor, NJ Gallery to Host Seven Extraordinary Exhibits with Guest Artists Ocean Galleries has lined up seven amazing art exhibitions this summer featuring the artwork of and appearances by Samir Sammoun, Mackenzie Thorpe, Stephen Harlan, Josef Kote, and the multi-talented Jane Seymour, as well as two special exhibitions with the artwork collections from The Art of Dr. Seuss and the iconic Peter Max. Guests will have the opportunity to view and acquire artwork, and to meet the artists and/or curators (Dr. Seuss and Peter Max exhibits) in intimate gallery receptions. - May 08, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

World's Ultra-Fast Power Transistor Gallium Nitride (GaN) Used Again on 3rd Power Amplifier from Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC Zero Feedback, Zero Dead time and bottomless noise floor using Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors on the ELEMENT 114 Stereo Power Amplifiers from Merrill Audio make it simply one of the best amplifiers available. Merrill Audio is very excited to release this new advanced technology at a lower price point. - May 03, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC

BUILT Launches Luxury Scavenger Hunt: Foos Gold BUILT, a custom furniture and design studio in Tampa, is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt on June 1, 2019 from 8 A.M. - 4 P.M. This isn’t your average scavenger hunt. It’s a quest that ends with one luxurious prize: a handmade Foosball Table designed and manufactured by BUILT, valued at... - May 03, 2019 - BUILT

Master Impressionist, Samir Sammoun, to Exhibit at Ocean Galleries Memorial Day Weekend Ocean Galleries welcomes renowned Canadian-Lebanese Impressionist, Samir Sammoun, to Stone Harbor, NJ over Memorial Day weekend for his first ever exhibition in the gallery. The new exhibit, “Master Impressionist,” features more than 70 original oil paintings including many seascapes, landscapes, and cityscapes. “Samir Sammoun – Master Impressionist” is open throughout Memorial Day weekend, with the artist making gallery appearances 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. - May 01, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Garbo Glassware Announces They Will Unveil New Engraved Glass Products at the 125th Canton Fair Garbo Glassware announces they will unveil their new engraved glassware in Guangzhou; they include Diamond Design series, Interstellar series, Whiskey series, and Rose series, etc. - April 17, 2019 - Garbo Glassware

"A Celebration of Joy: Myron Barnstone’s Hidden Art" Will Have Several "Firsts" at Usagi Gallery in Brooklyn, April 12 - 17 "A Celebration of Joy: Myron Barnstone’s Hidden Art," opening 6-10 pm on Friday, April 12 at Usagi New York, is the first exhibit of Barnstone’s work in the northeast. Guests at the reception will experience a number of other firsts - a silent auction to benefit the Barnstone Art Education program, immersion in a simulated Barnstone classroom environment, and the first public viewing of a collection of Barnstone’s photos, taken over several decades. The exhibit runs through April 17. - April 10, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers

New Power Lumbar Feature from Omnia Furniture Controlled lumbar support now available as a new feature for Omnia motion furniture. Manufactured in Chino, California, Omnia powered lumbar is now available on reclining sectionals, sofas and chairs. - April 01, 2019 - LifeStyles Furniture

Comfort Works Introduces First Custom Couch Covers Integrated with Wireless Charging The innovative slipcover makers called Comfort Works have re-imagined the traditional couch cover. Combining design and technology, the team is taking custom slipcovers and your everyday sofa covers to not only being beautiful, but functionally smart as well with latest built-ins, such as USB ports and wireless charging. - March 29, 2019 - Comfort Works

Best Retail Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 23rd Annual WebAward Competition The 23rd annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including retail and shopping websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for retail and shopping websites to enter is May 31, 2019. - March 28, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

Clean-Light Redefines Modern Lighting Through Kickstarter Today, Clean Light Ltd., a lighting design and manufacturing company, has announced the launch of a brand new product through Kickstarter’s online crowdfunding platform. Fresh off the company’s worldwide release of Boxlite, a product developed to replace paraffin based candles and oil lamps,... - March 13, 2019 - Boxlite

US Sanctions on Iran, a Direct Hit on the Persian Rug Industry, Says Damoka LA On August 6th, 2018, the United States said it would be reimposing economic sanctions against Iran; sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord. The 2015 resolution opened the Iranian market to free trade, creating an international boom in Iranian commodities, most notably its hand-woven carpets,... - March 12, 2019 - Damoka

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2019 Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - February 26, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

South Carolina Outdoor Furniture Company on the Move Teak + Table Outdoor Living, a family owned and operated South Carolina business, is adding a third location. With stores located in Bluffton, SC and Pooler, GA, the company is expanding their reach with a third store in Charleston. Located at 1751 Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant, Teak + Table will... - February 17, 2019 - Teak + Table Outdoor Living

WhiteGlove4Less, LLC Appoints Christopher Toney to CEO as They Rollout Nationwide Final Mile Delivery and Installation Services for Furniture Retailers WhiteGlove4Less, LLC in cooperation with the Furniture Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Christopher Toney as CEO. - February 10, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce

New Recycling Company, JD Recycling Turns Used Tires Into Beautiful, Artistic Furniture Innovative homegoods company, JD Recycling, to exhibit a collection of beautifully structured funiture made out of recycled tires on The Made in Nigeria platform. - February 09, 2019 - Made in Nigeria

Medal Awards Rack Now Offers Custom-Fit Trophy Shelves to Showcase Accolades in Delaware Medal Awards Rack is a family owned business that provides high quality and intricately crafted award racks. - January 22, 2019 - Medal Award Racks

From High Art to Hygge – a Scandinavian Throw Pillow Collection Brings Nature Indoors Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.

Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror