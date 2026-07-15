Furniture & Furnishings News
Get comfortable with information about companies engaged in manufacturing, marketing and selling indoor and outdoor furniture, floor and wall coverings, entertainment centers, blinds, shades and curtains. Information includes current trends, new technologies, online and offline retailers and promotions of interest to consumers and industry professionals.
Koopman Shares Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Tip: Make A Plan Now To Save Later on Kitchen & Bath Renovation Purchases
Tax-Free Weekend is August 8-9... and now is the time for homeowners to make a plan for renovation projects to enjoy big savings. - July 15, 2026 - Koopman Lumber
Quoizel Promotes Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales; Mass Merchant, Blending Strategic Vision with Deep Retail Expertise
Quoizel has promoted Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant. A lighting industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, Shatzel has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives since joining Quoizel in 2023. In her new role, she will lead the company's Mass Merchant sales channel and oversee key retail partnerships. - June 03, 2026 - Quoizel
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee
Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors. - May 27, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Fine Art & Antiques Estate Auction
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions Announces Exceptional Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Sunday, May 17 Curated Collection Features Fine Art, Georgian Antiques, Monumental Furnishings, Crystal, Bronze Sculptures, and Rare Decorative Arts Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is... - May 08, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Patricia L. McIntyre Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Patricia L. McIntyre of High Rolls, New Mexico, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding work and achievements in the field of retail. McIntyre is included in... - May 08, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Clover Market Kicks Off 2026 Season in Chestnut Hill, PA on April 12
Award-winning open-air market returns for its 17th year on April 12 in Chestnut Hill PA with 90 curated handmade and vintage vendors, top food trucks, and live music. - March 20, 2026 - Clover Market
HJZ Construction & Management Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claim Repairs with Confidence
When disaster strikes a home—whether from water damage, fire, storms, or other unexpected events—homeowners often find themselves overwhelmed not only by the damage itself, but by the complicated insurance claim process that follows. HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a woman-owned... - March 16, 2026 - HJZ Construction
Pop Maison Launches “30 Girls, 30 New Homes – For Her New Chapter,” a Storytelling Series Supporting Young Women and the Homes That Hold Their Next Chapters
A new project celebrates young women carving out lives of their own. It explores identity, confidence, and style through the homes they’re shaping, one furniture piece at a time. - January 12, 2026 - Pop Maison
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
Recliners India Brings RUBY Lounge to Movie Magic Multiplex, Jabalpur — Ushering in a New Era of Luxury Entertainment
Recliners India unveils RUBY, a new ultra-luxury cinema lounge at Movie Magic Multiplex, Jabalpur. - November 26, 2025 - Recliners India
PureShowers Unveils Its Most Generous Black Friday Event in 17 Years — Combining a Site-Wide Discount with a Free Organic Eco Shower Puff
PureShowers.co.uk, the UK’s longest-running dedicated shower filter brand, today announced its most generous Black Friday event since the company was founded in 2008. For the first time in its 17-year history, PureShowers is pairing its largest annual discount — a 20% site-wide coupon... - November 24, 2025 - PureShowers.co.uk
Designer Draperies Celebrates 30 Years of Craftsmanship and Connection
Debbie Hall launched Designer Draperies from her New Jersey home with a sewing machine and a dream. Thirty years later, that one-woman venture has grown into a trusted family business serving Burlington County, Mercer County, and beyond with award-winning custom window treatments. As the company marks its 30th anniversary, Debbie reflects on how the industry has transformed, from basic blinds and corded shades to the sophisticated, motorized, and smart-home-ready designs her team creates today. - October 30, 2025 - Designer Draperies
Vispring Dallas Announces Participation in Partners Card 2025 to Support The Family Place
“Give the Gift of Sanctuary” | Vispring Dallas joins Partners Card 2025 to support The Family Place - October 22, 2025 - Vispring Dallas
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Empire Today® Appoints Charlie Lockyer as Chief Financial Officer
Empire Today, the leading provider of high-quality, affordable installed flooring solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Lockyer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). - September 11, 2025 - Empire Today
Petalwood Interiors Unveil Premium "Heritage Collection" Featuring Rare European Oak and Walnut Furniture Ranges
New collection combines centuries-old woodworking techniques with contemporary design, sourced from sustainably managed European forests. Petalwood Interiors, renowned for exceptional solid wood furniture craftsmanship, today announced the launch of its exclusive "Heritage Collection,"... - August 22, 2025 - Petalwood Interiors Ltd.
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Protective Enclosures Company Launches New The TV Shield PRO™ Outdoor Digital Signage Kiosk
Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) Launches The TV Shield PRO™ Kiosk: A Rugged, All-In-One Outdoor Digital Signage Solution - June 07, 2025 - Protective Enclosures Company
PRHOMZ Launches in San Francisco as a Curated Online Destination for Modern Home Decor and Furnishings
PRHOMZ is a San Francisco-based digital home decor startup offering curated, sustainable furnishings for the modern home. With a focus on clean design and ethical sourcing, PRHOMZ connects customers to beautiful pieces that reflect both purpose and personality. - May 26, 2025 - PRHOMZ LLC
Laboo Studio Surpasses 25,000 Sales with New Bauhaus Poster Launch
Modern wall art brand Laboo Studio celebrates a major sales milestone with the release of two new Bauhaus posters, designed for bold and creative interiors. - May 25, 2025 - Laboo Studio
The Irish Store Launches New Website, Showcasing Authentic Aran Sweaters and Irish Gifts with Worldwide Delivery
The Irish Store has launched its newly redesigned website, offering an improved shopping experience and a wide range of authentic Aran sweaters, Irish apparel, Celtic jewelry, and homeware. Customers can shop from Ireland with confidence and enjoy fast worldwide delivery, including to the USA, Australia, Canada, and more. The relaunch supports Irish makers and connects global customers to Ireland’s rich heritage and craftsmanship. - May 22, 2025 - The Irish Store
From Grit to Greatness: Hartung Salt Lake City Facility Undergo Major Transformation in 2025
Hartung Glass Industries is proud to announce the 2025 transformation of its Salt Lake City facilities, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric service. This ambitious overhaul reinforces Hartung’s commitment to delivering the highest quality glass products while... - April 29, 2025 - Hartung
Celebrate Moms and Dads with Thoughtful, Curated Gift Boxes from Essentialgifting.com
Make Every Moment Memorable with Personalized & Unique Gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day 2025 - April 03, 2025 - Essentialgifting.com
Stantonic
Popular Hospitality Design firm has rebranded to "stantonic - Lifestyle Design" - March 31, 2025 - Stanton Interior Concepts
Junk Shot Brings Tech-Enabled Junk Removal Services to Chicago
Spring cleaning in Chicago just got smarter with Junk Shot, the innovative junk removal service that combines cutting-edge technology with its C.A.R.E. promise—Convenience (easy app booking), Affordability (best prices with Chicago’s largest trucks), Reporting (digital job documentation), and Environmentally friendly disposal (70%+ recycled or donated). Led by local owner Alo Howard and backed by 26 franchises nationwide, Junk Shot brings same-day, stress-free cleanouts to the Windy City. - March 31, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot Expands to North Dallas, Bringing Tech-Enabled Junk Removal to DFW
Junk Shot, a national junk removal franchise with 26 locations across the U.S., has opened its newest location in North Dallas under the ownership of local residents The Quinton Brothers, Eli and Josh, along with their wives Lydia and Clara. The company specializes in app-based scheduling and... - March 28, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Blessly Expands Home Services in Pittsburgh to Simplify Modern Living
Locally-owned company broadens offerings to meet growing demand for streamlined home solutions. - March 27, 2025 - Blessly
Protective Enclosures Company’s (Makers of The TV Shield Outdoor TV Enclosure) St. Patrick’s Sale to Benefit APDA
PEC Announces The TV Shield St. Patrick’s Day Sale and Donations to Parkinson Association - March 16, 2025 - Protective Enclosures Company
Alizé Umbrella Expands with Sydney Showroom as Demand for Outdoor Cooling Grows
As global temperatures rise, the need for effective outdoor cooling solutions is becoming more urgent, particularly in hospitality and residential design. Alizé Umbrella, known for its patent-pending built-in fan system, is addressing this challenge by expanding its presence with a new Sydney showroom. - February 19, 2025 - Alize Umbrella LLC
High Tech Sales is Now Offering the Very Latest in Med Bed Technologies & Ozone Infused Essential Oils
New MedTech specialty sales and marketing company High Tech Sales LLC is now offering the very latest in Med bed technologies and Ozone infused essential oils for total body self-care. - February 14, 2025 - High Tech Sales LLC
Cheshire Joiner Announces a Surge in Bespoke Furniture
In the realm of interior design and home décor, the unique charm and individuality of bespoke furniture has always stood out. This year, Squirrel Joinery has announced a remarkable surge in the demand for their bespoke furniture, reflecting a broader trend towards personalized and handcrafted pieces. - February 14, 2025 - Squirrel Joinery
Home and Salvage Furniture Store, Completes Purchase, Renovation and Expansion in Naples, FL
Home and Salvage Furniture Store is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a 16,000 Sq Ft significant renovation and expansion project at its location at the 5400 Taylor Road Center. This strategic move not only enhances the shopping experience for their valued customers but also solidifies their commitment to providing unique home décor solutions in the SWFL community. - February 13, 2025 - Home and Salvage
Celebrate American Heritage with Dana Auctions’ January 25 Antique and Vintage Quilt and Textile Auction
Dana Auctions is thrilled to announce its upcoming Antique and Vintage Quilt and Textile Auction on January 25, 2025, featuring a stunning selection of historical quilts, vintage textiles, and other treasures that tell the story of craftsmanship and heritage. This auction will be live in Princeton,... - January 07, 2025 - Dana Auctions LLC
HER Home Design Joins 64th Annual St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House
HER Home Design is excited to join the 64th St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House at The Baxter House, Indianapolis. Transforming the basement with a "Midnight on the Orient Express" theme, HER Home Design blends whimsy with elegance. This event supports the John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Center, highlighting community engagement. Open April to Mother's Day 2025, it showcases design talent while supporting vital healthcare. More info at Show House Indy. - November 20, 2024 - HER Home Design
Decoranddecor.com Expands Its Range of Internal Door Handles
Decoranddecor.com, a leading online retailer of high-quality hardware and home decor, has expanded its range of internal door handles. This expanded collection offers a diverse selection of styles, from sleek modern designs to timeless traditional options, all crafted for durability and elegance. - November 15, 2024 - Decor And Decor
The Royal Chair Collection: Setting the Tone for 2025
Regal and refined, a traditional size chair that looks like a throne. - November 12, 2024 - Chivari LLC
Chivari to Highlight its New Collections at Wedding MBA in Las Vegas, November 12-14
Featuring visionary style themes for 2025. - November 10, 2024 - Chivari LLC
Chic&Kiddo Launches Month-Long Black Friday Event with Premium Wallpapers and Wall Murals for All Interiors
Chic&Kiddo, an online boutique specializing in high-quality wallpapers and wall murals, is hosting a month-long Black Friday event this November. The promotion includes a wide selection of unique designs for nurseries, living rooms, and other spaces, with options that range from modern to vintage-inspired styles. With over 500 designs and custom sizing, Chic&Kiddo makes it easy to elevate any room with stylish, durable, and easy-to-install wallpapers. - November 10, 2024 - Chic&Kiddo
Chivari’s Pearl White Steel Skeleton Chiavari Chair Surges in Popularity
The trendsetting wedding chair for 2025. - November 05, 2024 - Chivari LLC
Discover Wow-Worthy Gifts - Introducing the HintHint Holiday Gift Guide 2024
HintHint, a leading wishlist app and platform designed to simplify gift discovery and inspiration, is excited to announce the launch of its 2024 Wow Christmas Gift Guide. This year’s guide presents a curated collection of over 1,000 unique gift ideas that cater to a variety of tastes, interests, and budgets. From innovative gadgets and wellness essentials to fashion and home decor, the guide offers thoughtful and distinctive options for everyone on the holiday list. - November 04, 2024 - HintHint
Natage Launches with Sustainable, Timeless Furniture Crafted from Reclaimed Wood
New high-end furniture brand brings natural luxury to the market, blending sustainability with minimalist design. - November 03, 2024 - Natage
Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone Announces Dealership Agreement with Dulcet Tile, Inc.
Dulcet Tile, Inc. is a national distributor of elegant, natural stone, mosaic tiles and has signed an agreement with Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone as a selected dealer in Montana. - October 16, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Bi-Coastal Designer Nicole Yee of NY Interiors Earns Top Honors at the 2024 Interior Design Society (IDS) National Designer of the Year Awards
Bay Area Interior Designer Nicole Yee once again named "Designer of the Year" in multiple categories: Luxury Kitchen first runner up and first place winner Sustainable Design. - October 11, 2024 - NY Interiors
F9 Investments Completes Purchase of LL Flooring
F9 Investments, LLC completed the acquisition of 219 LL Flooring stores, which will now operate as Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators, originally founded by Tom Sullivan—owner of F9 Investments—returns to the F9 Brands portfolio, which includes companies in home improvement and décor. Sullivan expressed excitement about reuniting with Lumber Liquidators, while Jason Delves, CEO of F9 Brands, will lead the company, focusing on offering over 400 - October 01, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
BOB Biz Means Business from Scandinavian Spaces
Customizable one-seater, two-seater, or four-seater workstations - September 13, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
Bespoke Office Furniture Expands with Acquisition of THA Inc. Assets and Design Library, Elevating Custom Furniture Capabilities
Bucks County Live Edge has rebranded as Bespoke Office Furniture after acquiring THA Furniture’s brand and design library. The company will integrate THA’s renowned craftsmanship and designs into its offerings, with former VP of Manufacturing Matt Drouncheck leading production. Bespoke Office Furniture will maintain THA’s legacy of quality while expanding its product line, continuing to provide custom, high-quality furniture solutions for clients. - September 12, 2024 - Bespoke Office Furniture
US EPA Final Report: Breathing in Formaldehyde Can Cause Cancer in Humans Even in Low Amounts
The review identified formaldehyde as a cause of myeloid leukemia, nasopharyngeal cancer, and sinonasal cancers. Researchers report that inhaling air concentrations of formaldehyde at one-hundredth per milligram per cubic meter over long periods of time can lead to nasopharyngeal cancer. - August 28, 2024 - Lundia USA
PRADCO Outdoor Brands Unveils the Blazer Dog Feeder™ - a New Era in Automated Canine Care
Meticulously crafted in collaboration with a high-end appliance designer, the new Blazer Dog Feeder™ is a programmable dog feeder designed to improve canine health and simplify pet care by automating the grind of daily feeding. - August 28, 2024 - SimplePets