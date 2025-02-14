Thomas M. Blanchard, Jr. Honored at Columbia County Chamber’s 20th Anniversary Banquet
Lynda Blanchard and Tom Blanchard, III Accept the Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on Behalf of Thomas Blanchard, Jr.
Augusta, GA, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blanchard and Calhoun Real Estate Co. proudly attended the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce’s 20th Anniversary Banquet, where Thomas Blanchard, Jr. was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his profound impact on Columbia County’s prosperity and quality of life.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to Columbia County over many years. This year’s award honors Thomas Blanchard, Jr., whose unwavering dedication to the growth and well-being of the community has left a lasting legacy. Lynda Blanchard and Tom Blanchard, III accepted the award on his behalf during the ceremony, celebrating his lifelong contributions.
"We are incredibly grateful to the Columbia County Chamber for recognizing my father’s impact on this community," said Tom Blanchard, III, President of Blanchard and Calhoun Real Estate Co. "His leadership, integrity, and commitment to our community continues to inspire us every day, and we are proud to carry forward his vision."
Blanchard and Calhoun Real Estate Co. has been a cornerstone of the local real estate industry for over a century, dedicated to fostering economic development and enhancing the region’s quality of life. The company remains committed to serving Columbia County with the same passion and dedication exemplified by Thomas Blanchard, Jr.
Blanchard and Calhoun extends its deepest appreciation to the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce for this prestigious recognition and for their continued efforts in supporting local businesses and leaders.
About Blanchard and Calhoun Real Estate Co.
Founded in 1919, Blanchard and Calhoun Real Estate Co. is one of the Southeast’s most respected and long-standing real estate firms. With a legacy of excellence spanning over a century, the company provides comprehensive real estate services, including residential and commercial sales and leasing, property management, construction and development, mortgage services, and insurance. Committed to integrity, innovation, and community, Blanchard and Calhoun continues to shape the region’s real estate landscape while upholding the values set forth by its founders.
Jamie Wier
706-722-7331
blanchardandcalhoun.com
