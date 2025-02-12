GBMP Consulting Group Announces New President
The GBMP Consulting Group proudly announces the promotion of Dan Fleming to GBMP President, effective January 1, 2025. An early adopter of continuous improvement, Dan is a passionate leader and Lean thinker, tutored during his manufacturing career by the Toyota Production System Support Center (TSSC) and the Shingo Institute.
Plymouth, MA, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The GBMP Consulting Group proudly announces the promotion of Dan Fleming to GBMP President, effective January 1, 2025. According to outgoing President, Bruce Hamilton, “This promotion has been many months in the making to assure the continuity of GBMP’s incredibly important contribution to the growth and vitality of our regional economy. Dan is a passionate leader and Lean thinker, tutored during his manufacturing career by the Toyota Production System Support Center (TSSC) and the Shingo Institute. As an early adopter of continuous improvement, his deep experience spans from the shop floor to the corner office. I’m excited at this juncture to pass the leadership baton and look forward to supporting him as a Senior Advisor.”
In his previous role as GBMP's Director of Consulting Services, Fleming brought 30+ years of experience in operations and engineering to GBMP including more than 25 years of hands-on experience learning, leading and teaching the principles and tools of the Toyota Production Systems and continuous improvement. He was the lead developer of GBMP’s Lean in Healthcare Certificate Course. This comprehensive program was one the first of its kind in healthcare. Over the past 15 years Dan has been the lead faculty on programs taught at more than 50 hospitals, medical clinics and nursing homes. More than 1000 students have gone through the program, including clinicians, hospital and nursing home staff, and architectural professionals.
Prior to becoming the Director of Consulting Services, Dan was a Continuous Improvement Manager at GBMP for 14 years. Dan was the Director of Operations at United Electric Controls Company, where he was a recipient of the Shingo Prize for Operational Excellence. He has worked with a wide range of organizations including healthcare, electronics, medical device, pharmaceutical, equipment manufacturers, food processing, machine shops, contract manufacturers, and warehouse and distribution. Mr. Fleming holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Northeastern University. Dan has been an inspiring and informative speaker at many regional, national and international conferences. Dan is a Shingo Prize Examiner highly rated Shingo Course Facilitator and Shingo Master Trainer.
Since 1994, GBMP Consulting group has helped thousands of New England businesses to achieve high levels of performance and customer satisfaction through application of Lean and Six Sigma principles.
In his previous role as GBMP's Director of Consulting Services, Fleming brought 30+ years of experience in operations and engineering to GBMP including more than 25 years of hands-on experience learning, leading and teaching the principles and tools of the Toyota Production Systems and continuous improvement. He was the lead developer of GBMP’s Lean in Healthcare Certificate Course. This comprehensive program was one the first of its kind in healthcare. Over the past 15 years Dan has been the lead faculty on programs taught at more than 50 hospitals, medical clinics and nursing homes. More than 1000 students have gone through the program, including clinicians, hospital and nursing home staff, and architectural professionals.
Prior to becoming the Director of Consulting Services, Dan was a Continuous Improvement Manager at GBMP for 14 years. Dan was the Director of Operations at United Electric Controls Company, where he was a recipient of the Shingo Prize for Operational Excellence. He has worked with a wide range of organizations including healthcare, electronics, medical device, pharmaceutical, equipment manufacturers, food processing, machine shops, contract manufacturers, and warehouse and distribution. Mr. Fleming holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Northeastern University. Dan has been an inspiring and informative speaker at many regional, national and international conferences. Dan is a Shingo Prize Examiner highly rated Shingo Course Facilitator and Shingo Master Trainer.
Since 1994, GBMP Consulting group has helped thousands of New England businesses to achieve high levels of performance and customer satisfaction through application of Lean and Six Sigma principles.
Contact
GBMP Consulting GroupContact
Lela Glikes
617-862-5725
https://www.gbmp.org
Lela Glikes
617-862-5725
https://www.gbmp.org
Categories