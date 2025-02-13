Cork N' More Expands to the U.S., Distributing Sustainable Cork-Based Playground Surfacing Nationwide
Dallas, TX, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cork N' More, a leader in eco-friendly playground solutions, is thrilled to announce its official launch in the United States. With a new headquarters in Dallas, Texas, Cork N' More is now distributing innovative cork-based playground surfacing across the country, offering communities a sustainable, safe, and durable alternative for play areas.
Cork is a natural, renewable, and recyclable material, renowned for its lightweight, elastic, fire-resistant, and hypoallergenic properties. Cork N' More harnesses these advantages to provide playground surfaces that prioritize child safety, accessibility, and environmental sustainability. The company is an authorized distributor of Corkeen, a high-quality cork-based surfacing brand known for its remarkable performance and eco-friendly benefits.
"We are excited to be a distributor of cork-based playground surfacing for communities all throughout the U.S.," said Jason Robertson, main contact at Cork N' More. "Our mission is to create safe, inclusive, and environmentally responsible play spaces that benefit both children and the planet."
Key Benefits of Cork N' More's Playground Surfacing:
Safety - Meets U.S. safety standards, including ASTM 1292, CPSC, and IPMA certifications.
Accessibility - Offers a smooth, continuous surface designed for inclusive, ADA-compliant play areas, accommodating children of all abilities.
Durability - Built to withstand heavy use over time with minimal maintenance, ensuring long-lasting play areas.
Cool Comfort - Playgrounds in sunny or hot climates often face the challenge of overheated surfaces that can be uncomfortable or even unsafe for children to walk or play on. Corkeen offers a natural solution, staying 20–25% cooler than traditional rubber or synthetic alternatives.
Environmental Impact - Cork is a carbon-negative material, sequestering up to -102 kg CO₂e/m², making it one of the most sustainable surfacing options available.
Cork N' More serves a variety of markets, including construction companies, schools, churches, daycare centers, playground and landscape designers, and homeowners associations. By partnering with these groups, the company aims to promote environmental stewardship and create safe, engaging play environments nationwide.
For more information about Cork N' More's products and distribution network, please visit corknmore.com or contact Jason Robertson at jason@corknmore.com.
About Cork N’ More:
Cork N' More specializes in distributing sustainable, cork-based playground surfacing solutions. With a focus on safety, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility, the company provides innovative products that enhance play spaces while promoting ecological balance.
Contact:
Jason Robertson
Email: jason@corknmore.com
Cork N’ More
10661 Shady Trail
Dallas, TX 75220
Phone: (972) 484-0600
Toll-Free: (888) 665-1119
Website: corknmore.com
