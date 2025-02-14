BCTS Series Stainless Steel Ball Catches Now from FDB Panel Fittings Online Shop
The versatile BCTS series of double ball catches from the FDB Panel Fittings Online store are designed for harsh environments and generally used for interior doors where rapid access is required.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Double ball catches like the versatile BCTS series from the FDB Panel Fittings Online store are a relatively innocuous mechanism generally used for interior doors where rapid access is required. This BCTS range is unusual being manufactured in stainless steel 316, and designed for harsh environments such as for use on ships or onboard yachts.
Ball catches or ball tension roller catches, provide convenience, safety and control with discrete internal fitment using countersunk screws. They engage from the front or from either side, and can be used in multiples to retain removable panels.
Stainless steel BCTS dual ball tension catches are available from the FDB Panel Fittings Online store in sizes of 43mm, 50mm and 70mm body length.
Ball catches or ball tension roller catches, provide convenience, safety and control with discrete internal fitment using countersunk screws. They engage from the front or from either side, and can be used in multiples to retain removable panels.
Stainless steel BCTS dual ball tension catches are available from the FDB Panel Fittings Online store in sizes of 43mm, 50mm and 70mm body length.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/misc/ball-catch
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/misc/ball-catch
Categories