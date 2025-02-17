League of Women Voters of Dallas Announces Awardees and Speakers, Unveils "Voices for Change" Theme for 28th Annual Luncheon Celebrating Community Leaders
League of Women Voters of Dallas announces the "Voices for Change" theme for their 28th Annual Luncheon, honoring community leaders Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew and Veronica Torres-Hazley. The luncheon will take place on February 21, 2025, at the Dallas/Addison Marriott Quorum Hotel. This event promises to be a significant platform for advocacy and empowerment.
Dallas, TX, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- League of Women Voters of Dallas Announces 28th Annual Luncheon Celebrating "Voices for Change" and Honoring Community Leaders
League of Women Voters of Dallas to announce its highly anticipated 28th Annual Luncheon, themed "Voices for Change," scheduled for February 21, 2025. This year's event will be a celebration of advocacy, empowerment, and community impact, showcasing the remarkable work of Dallas area leaders who have dedicated themselves to driving positive change in. The luncheon is sponsored by The Addy Foundation, Oncor Electric, Aimee & Ed Cunningham, Frost Bank, The Texas University at Arlington, Children’s Health, and esteemed members of the Dallas community, whose generous support enables the League of Women Voters of Dallas to continue the vital work of promoting civic engagement and empowering the Dallas area community.
Keynote speaker Mark Melton will headline the luncheon, sharing insights and inspiration on the power of civic engagement and the importance of amplifying diverse voices in the pursuit of a more equitable and inclusive future.
The event will also honor two exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions to the community:
Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew, CEO of Soulstice Consultancy, LLC, will receive the prestigious Making Democracy Work Award in recognition of her impactful work in leadership, nonprofit management, and community engagement. Dr. Booker-Drew's commitment to fostering relationships and empowering diverse communities has made a lasting impact on the Dallas area and beyond.
Veronica Torres-Hazley, CEO of Torres Hazley Enterprise, will be presented with the Eleanor Sutherland Volunteer Award for her exemplary leadership in promoting community well-being and diversity. With a wealth of experience in community development and wellness initiatives, Veronica's dedication to uplifting others has set a shining example for all.
"I am honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award by the League of Women Voters. My journey has been one dedicated to ensuring that those who are often overlooked — are heard, seen, and included. It is a gift to be recognized by an organization that upholds these values," said Making Democracy Work Awardee, Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew.
This event promises to be an inspiring gathering of advocates, leaders, and changemakers committed to shaping a brighter future for all. Tickets are available in advance of the event through the League of Women Voters of Dallas.
Event Details:
Date: February 21, 2025
Time: 11:00 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.
Location: Dallas/Addison Marriott Quorum Hotel
Keynote Speaker: Mark Melton
Honorees: Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew and Veronica Torres-Hazley
Contact:
AJ T. Cole
League of Women Voters of Dallas
Phone: (214) 688-4125
About the League of Women Voters of Dallas
The League of Women Voters of Dallas is a nonpartisan organization committed to empowering voters and defending democracy. With a vision of a democracy where every person has the desire, right, knowledge, and confidence to participate in the election process, the League promotes voting as a fundamental right that should be available to all eligible voters. Through advocacy and educational programs, the League of Women Voters of Dallas aims to achieve elections that are free, fair, and accessible.
League of Women Voters of Dallas to announce its highly anticipated 28th Annual Luncheon, themed "Voices for Change," scheduled for February 21, 2025. This year's event will be a celebration of advocacy, empowerment, and community impact, showcasing the remarkable work of Dallas area leaders who have dedicated themselves to driving positive change in. The luncheon is sponsored by The Addy Foundation, Oncor Electric, Aimee & Ed Cunningham, Frost Bank, The Texas University at Arlington, Children’s Health, and esteemed members of the Dallas community, whose generous support enables the League of Women Voters of Dallas to continue the vital work of promoting civic engagement and empowering the Dallas area community.
Keynote speaker Mark Melton will headline the luncheon, sharing insights and inspiration on the power of civic engagement and the importance of amplifying diverse voices in the pursuit of a more equitable and inclusive future.
The event will also honor two exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions to the community:
Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew, CEO of Soulstice Consultancy, LLC, will receive the prestigious Making Democracy Work Award in recognition of her impactful work in leadership, nonprofit management, and community engagement. Dr. Booker-Drew's commitment to fostering relationships and empowering diverse communities has made a lasting impact on the Dallas area and beyond.
Veronica Torres-Hazley, CEO of Torres Hazley Enterprise, will be presented with the Eleanor Sutherland Volunteer Award for her exemplary leadership in promoting community well-being and diversity. With a wealth of experience in community development and wellness initiatives, Veronica's dedication to uplifting others has set a shining example for all.
"I am honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award by the League of Women Voters. My journey has been one dedicated to ensuring that those who are often overlooked — are heard, seen, and included. It is a gift to be recognized by an organization that upholds these values," said Making Democracy Work Awardee, Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew.
This event promises to be an inspiring gathering of advocates, leaders, and changemakers committed to shaping a brighter future for all. Tickets are available in advance of the event through the League of Women Voters of Dallas.
Event Details:
Date: February 21, 2025
Time: 11:00 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.
Location: Dallas/Addison Marriott Quorum Hotel
Keynote Speaker: Mark Melton
Honorees: Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew and Veronica Torres-Hazley
Contact:
AJ T. Cole
League of Women Voters of Dallas
Phone: (214) 688-4125
About the League of Women Voters of Dallas
The League of Women Voters of Dallas is a nonpartisan organization committed to empowering voters and defending democracy. With a vision of a democracy where every person has the desire, right, knowledge, and confidence to participate in the election process, the League promotes voting as a fundamental right that should be available to all eligible voters. Through advocacy and educational programs, the League of Women Voters of Dallas aims to achieve elections that are free, fair, and accessible.
Contact
League of Women Voters of DallasContact
AJ T. Cole
(214) 688-4125
https://www.lwvdallas.org/
AJ T. Cole
(214) 688-4125
https://www.lwvdallas.org/
Categories