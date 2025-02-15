ANB Systems Unites Global-AI-ze at Energize 2025 in India and the U.S.A
Chennai, India, February 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ANB Systems successfully concluded its annual global conference, Energize 2025, held from January 20–22 in Chennai and January 28–30 in Houston. Centered around the theme GlobalAIze, the event brought together industry pioneers, technology leaders, and AI experts from around the world to explore the transformative role of AI across various sectors.
The Chennai event commenced with a vibrant lamp-lighting ceremony, led by Indian classical dancer Kausalya and comedian KPY Sarath, whose humor and energy set an engaging tone for the conference. Nirupama Balakrishnan, HR Head at ANB Systems, welcomed attendees, stating, "GlobalAIze is about pushing boundaries, harnessing AI, and fostering global connectivity for success." The opening keynote by Abhishek Balakrishnan, CTO of ANB Systems, highlighted AI’s transformative role in shaping the future of business operations. He remarked, “A major shift in 2025 will be moving away from traditional SaaS as a business model, with AI becoming the core of everything we do.”
The event featured AI-focused activities, including a Micro-Hackathon leveraging ANB’s eTRACK+ platform, an AWS workshop on generative AI, and a Booth Competition, where teams tackled DNV’s industry challenges using eTRACK+. Virtual discussions explored AI’s role in multilingual support, sustainability, and innovation. Adding a cultural dimension, the event included Pattimandram, a lively debate on AI’s impact on workplace efficiency and creativity, and Villu Pattu, a traditional storytelling performance infused with ANB history.
The Houston leg of Energize 2025 opened with an insightful keynote by industry leaders, emphasizing AI’s growing role in leadership and decision-making. A standout session on building resilience in AI-driven businesses inspired attendees, while a spirited debate showcased diverse perspectives on AI’s influence on workplace efficiency and creativity. Other key sessions included a collaborative workshop, where teams brainstormed AI applications for ANB and DNV products, discussions on AI-driven industrial innovations in P&ID automation, Product Spotlights showcasing cutting-edge solutions, and a Fireside Chat, where industry leaders shared deep insights into AI’s transformative role in oil and gas sector. The conference concluded with a glimpse into the space sector, with a guest speaker inspiring the audience with her experience working at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization).
Both events reinforced ANB Systems’ commitment to AI-driven transformation and global collaboration. As S. Balakrishnan, CEO of ANB Systems, noted:
“Our theme has always focused on scalability and automation, and we continue to push those boundaries, setting the pace for this year's roadmap.”
As Energize 2025 sets the stage for groundbreaking advancements, ANB Systems remains dedicated to integrating AI-driven solutions that redefine business landscapes.
About ANB Systems
ANB Systems is a leading SaaS – BPM Software company with a primary footprint in energy efficiency and distributed generation division of electric and gas utilities. ANB’s flagship product is eTRACK+ – a low-code workflow management system that allows end users to easily set up and administer programs tailored to their business processes and needs. ANB’s mission is to help clients bring disparate processes into an integrated platform that provides a real-time view of critical information and metrics. We do this by empowering people to be data savvy and embrace automation through data-tracking and reporting software. In August 2023 ANB Systems was acquired by DNV and now operates as a DNV company. Enabling enhanced digital solutions to customers in the energy transition.
