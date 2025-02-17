Montgomery County Black Collective Announces Its Inaugural Media Week, February 24-28, 2025
Gaithersburg, MD, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of Black History Month, the Montgomery County Black Collective is pleased to announce its first-ever Media Week, from February 24 to 28, 2025. Media Week will serve as the official registration kickoff for the Black Collective’s highly anticipated 2nd Annual Black Business Expo, scheduled for June 10, 2025, in Gaithersburg, MD.
As part of the celebration, the Black Collective will host an exclusive Black Business Expo Exhibitor Seminar & Mixer on February 26 from 4 - 6 PM, at The Universities at Shady Grove located at 9631 Gudelsky Dr., Rockville, MD. This event will provide a unique networking opportunity for exhibitors to learn about the exhibit experience, and meet sponsors and local officials who support the event.
Throughout the week, the organization will spotlight recent media features on the Black Collective, the Expo, and their dynamic network of Black entrepreneurs. There will also be an opportunity for the media to attend and highlight the Black Business Expo Exhibitor Seminar & Mixer and interview Black entrepreneurs onsite.
Attendee registration for the Black Business Expo will open on the first day of Media Week, February 24, 2025.
The Black Collective invites media professionals and organizations interested in amplifying stories about Black entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and community-driven initiatives to connect with them by reaching out to Adrian White, PR Manager at coordinator@mocoblackcollective.org.
More information on last year’s expo can be found at https://www.mocoblackcollective.org/2024-black-business-expo/.
About Montgomery County Black Collective
Montgomery County Black Collective is transforming the way resources support small and underserved businesses. The Collective unites an original network of people and organizations throughout Montgomery County, MD, giving access to affordable consulting services, educational courses and helpful tools – all with a strong focus on equity in resource distribution. Not only do they offer these invaluable resources, but their commitment to inclusion also means everyone is welcome at Montgomery County Black Collective. The organization is dedicated to providing an environment where any organization or individual can thrive.
Media Contact:
Adrian White
coordinator@mocoblackcollective.org
