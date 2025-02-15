Families Invited to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Downtown Clearwater
All are invited to a family-friendly Valentine's Open House event in Downtown Clearwater.
Clearwater, FL, February 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, February 15 from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, families are invited to an evening of crafts, treats and fun at the Valentine’s Open House through the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center and humanitarian centers along Fort Harrison Avenue. Each center will have a theme, such as Sweetheart Station, Valentine’s Post Office and the Chocolate Laboratory.
“The CCV Center is going to be set up as the Valentine’s Cookie Shop, and kids will get to decorate their own cookies,” said Tracy Hawkins, Director of the center. “We host these open houses for families to come out and learn about our humanitarian objectives, all while the kids take part in a number of fun activities.”
The CCV Center was established in March 2018 to host community events and provide a base for local nonprofit groups to meet, host their own events, and further their missions. Since it’s opening, the center has hosted over 1,500 events and welcomed close to 24,000 visitors, both members of the community and nonprofit leaders and volunteers.
“According to the Florida Nonprofit Alliance, there are 1,223 nonprofit organizations in Pinellas County, 41% of whom say they struggle with low volunteer numbers, said Ms. Hawkins. “This equates to about 500 charities in Pinellas County who are faced with a lack of volunteers to carry forth their mission.”
“In addition to the regularly hosted events and open houses for the community, the CCV Center also helps show people they can contribute to an improved community by simply volunteering with the many nonprofits that are out there. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all,’” said Ms. Hawkins.
If you would like to attend the Valentine’s Day Open House or work with the CCV Center as a nonprofit, please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
Contact
Tracy Hawkins
727-316-5309
