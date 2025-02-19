Health Response Alliance Launched to Unify Disaster Response Efforts Across Sectors

Health Response Alliance (HRA) unites public, private, and nonprofit partners to strengthen disaster response. Led by CEO Tom Cotter, HRA streamlines resource-sharing and coordination, emphasizing cross-sector collaboration and early-stage crisis intervention. With evolving federal policies, HRA fills gaps by fostering cooperation among health agencies and other key stakeholders, ensuring communities receive timely, equitable, and effective support during emergencies.