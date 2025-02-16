AAEON Launch the BOXER-8641AI-Plus, an FCC Class B Certified Smart Healthcare Platform
AAEON’s newest AI system offers FCC Class B certification, high-speed peripheral support, and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin inferencing capabilities.
Taipei, Taiwan, February 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), a leading provider of edge AI platforms, today announced the release of the BOXER-8641AI-Plus, an embedded AI system powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module designed for the smart healthcare space.
The BOXER-8641AI-Plus offers a number of advanced features, including an RJ-45 port that supports 10G LAN, two DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485(Rx/Tx/RTS/CTS), and a third DB-9 port offering an 8-bit DIO interface. In addition to this, the system contains expansion slots for Wi-Fi/BT and 5G in the form of an M.2 2230 E-Key and an M.2 3052 B-Key, which serve to provide wireless connectivity in addition to its onboard interfaces.
The system is FCC Class B certified, making it compliant with electromagnetic susceptibility (EMS) standards, making it suitable for operation in healthcare settings without electromagnetic interference (EMI) from other equipment. Moreover, the certification means the BOXER-8641AI-Plus meets electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards, ensuring it can be deployed without causing electromagnetic interference (EMI) that could affect equipment deployed alongside it.
The BOXER-8641AI-Plus is equipped with an out-of-band (OOB) connector and over-the-air (OTA) update functionality for the purposes of remote hardware monitoring and software updates, a benefit for institutions seeking scalable device management across multiple installations.
Measuring just 180mm x 136mm x 79mm, the BOXER-8641AI-Plus is a compact system that can be deployed via wall mount or integrated into larger chassis systems, given its fanless design.
AAEON indicate that the system was designed to be conducive to applications such as advanced AI-assisted diagnostic imaging, with the reason for the system’s development being an AI-assisted colonoscopy installation, the success of which led the company to mass produce the system in an attempt to deploy the solution across other areas of smart healthcare.
The BOXER-8641AI-Plus comes with a choice of either a 32GB or 64GB NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module, with 64GB eMMC 5.1 system storage. Additional storage can be supported via the system’s 2.5" SATA drive bay, MicroSD slot, and M.2 2280 M-Key slot, which offers NVMe.
The BOXER-8641AI-Plus supports NVIDIA Jetpack™ 6.0 and above, with AAEON providing preinstalled SDK components for ease of model deployment.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
