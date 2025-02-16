Colour Printing on Enclosure Components from EMKA
Coventry, United Kingdom, February 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The “Everything but the Enclosure” people at EMKA have made life a little bit easier for specialist enclosure and cabinet builders – they can now offer standard 2-colour pad printing onto swinghandles, drawing pockets, air conditioning handles, drawer handles, L handles, T handles and even hinges as required. This service supports safety regulations, operation instructions and simple information provision to aid H&S goals – plus enhancing ease of operation, while it provides branding information for service and operational needs.
Typical print requirements include corporate presentation, e.g. logos etc., safety information, operational directions (pull, push, rotate, slide down, engage A before B etc.), also technical information e.g. 400VAC etc. or other design graphics to supply important points of operation data.
While 2-colour printing is standard, more colours are possible to special request.
