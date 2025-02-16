RIDE Celebrates Love the Bus Month
Pasadena, CA, February 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RIDE announced Friday its support for “Love the Bus Month,” which recognizes and honors dedicated school bus drivers and staff who play a vital role in safely transporting students and supporting communities nationwide.
Organizers say that Love the Bus Month, which began on Feb. 1, aims to establish a year-long commitment that emphasizes the importance of school buses, viewing them not merely as vehicles but as essential elements woven into the fabric of education.
For many children, a school bus ride marks the first and last part of their school day. By ensuring students get to school and home safely and on time, drivers play an integral part in nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the drivers who work so hard to ensure the well- being of students,” said Patrick Duan, RIDE Co-CEO. “We are pleased to join in celebration of those who are often unrecognized heroes in our communities.”
About RIDE
Based in Lancaster, California, RIDE, founded in 2023, is the US spinoff of BYD and builds heavy duty vehicles including school buses, coaches and trucks for the US market. BYD is the only EV manufacturer to master battery, electric motors and vehicle control technologies. As a leader in clean energy solutions, RIDE has a positive impact on our communities and the environment.
Visit our website RIDE.CO to learn more.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | Community Relations Associate alexa.trujillo@ride.co
Organizers say that Love the Bus Month, which began on Feb. 1, aims to establish a year-long commitment that emphasizes the importance of school buses, viewing them not merely as vehicles but as essential elements woven into the fabric of education.
For many children, a school bus ride marks the first and last part of their school day. By ensuring students get to school and home safely and on time, drivers play an integral part in nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the drivers who work so hard to ensure the well- being of students,” said Patrick Duan, RIDE Co-CEO. “We are pleased to join in celebration of those who are often unrecognized heroes in our communities.”
About RIDE
Based in Lancaster, California, RIDE, founded in 2023, is the US spinoff of BYD and builds heavy duty vehicles including school buses, coaches and trucks for the US market. BYD is the only EV manufacturer to master battery, electric motors and vehicle control technologies. As a leader in clean energy solutions, RIDE has a positive impact on our communities and the environment.
Visit our website RIDE.CO to learn more.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | Community Relations Associate alexa.trujillo@ride.co
Contact
BYDContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories