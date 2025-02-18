A Peek Into the Before Slavery Experience
Marietta, GA, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Language of Kings: Ashanti Communication – Before They Were Brought to the Americas
The Before Slavery Experience is celebrating Black History Month with an engaging exhibit titled Language of the Kings at Marietta’s Theater on the Square. This exhibit, which is part of the Before Slavery Experience, will highlight modes of communication within one of the top five African tribes from which many African Americans originated.
Details:
Who: The Vibrant Health Association presents Before Slavery Experience
What: Exhibit titled Language of the Kings
Where: Marietta’s Theater on the Square - 11 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, GA 30064
When: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 from 1:30 - 2:30PM
How: Register Free: https://tinyurl.com/FreeExhibit
Why: To connect with one’s culture and identity; to foster mutual understanding and cooperation
Cost: The event is free to the public (donations are welcome on their project website: https://BeforeSlavery.com)
This event presents an opportunity to learn about the rich cultural history and the languages of African Americans before coming to America.
Tori Johnson
404-569-5280
vibrant-health.org
