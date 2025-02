A Peek Into the Before Slavery Experience

Marietta, GA, February 18, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Language of Kings: Ashanti Communication – Before They Were Brought to the AmericasThe Before Slavery Experience is celebrating Black History Month with an engaging exhibit titled Language of the Kings at Marietta’s Theater on the Square. This exhibit, which is part of the Before Slavery Experience, will highlight modes of communication within one of the top five African tribes from which many African Americans originated.Details:Who: The Vibrant Health Association presents Before Slavery ExperienceWhat: Exhibit titled Language of the KingsWhere: Marietta’s Theater on the Square - 11 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, GA 30064When: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 from 1:30 - 2:30PMHow: Register Free: https://tinyurl.com/FreeExhibitWhy: To connect with one’s culture and identity; to foster mutual understanding and cooperationCost: The event is free to the public (donations are welcome on their project website: https://BeforeSlavery.com)This event presents an opportunity to learn about the rich cultural history and the languages of African Americans before coming to America.