Bridging the Gender Gap: "Accelerating Women Everywhere" Summit Drives Change This International Women’s Day
As International Women's Day approaches, anticipation for Celebrating Women–Real Talk with Shavonne Reed. This dynamic global summit, happening March 7-8, 2025 will take place on the innovative AWE Live Platform powered by vFairs, offering an immersive and inclusive virtual experience for women and male allies worldwide.
This groundbreaking event, now in its third year, promises to be an empowering celebration of women from all walks of life. Organized by the Future Health NOW Foundation, this two-day event is more than just a conference–it is a call to action. With Shavonne Reed, a renowned advocate for women’s empowerment, leading the charge, attendees will engage in critical conversations on gender equality, career advancement, and holistic well-being.
"While progress has been made, we must accelerate our efforts to ensure women are truly seen, heard, honored, and valued as equals,” says Shavonne Reed, Founder of the Future Health NOW Foundation. "At a time when many organizations are deprioritizing DEI initiatives, ‘Accelerating Women Everywhere’ is stepping up. This cost-effective virtual summit offers a powerful opportunity to invest in women's leadership development without breaking budgets."
The urgency for change is clear. Despite strides toward equality, the numbers tell a different story:
* Women hold just 28% of C-suite positions (McKinsey, 2023).
* Women-owned businesses receive only 2.3% of venture capital (PitchBook & Deloitte, 2023).
* Nearly 30% of women leave the workforce due to caregiving responsibilities (Pew Research, 2023).
This will be a transformative experience. The event will feature:
* Thought-provoking panels and fireside chats with industry leaders.
* Tangible strategies for career growth, entrepreneurship, and well-being.
* A crowning ceremony celebrating trailblazing women.
* Live gaming, networking, and surprise moments to keep energy high.
"When women come together, incredible things happen," says Shavonne Reed, keynote speaker and event host. "This summit is about unity, collaboration, and creating real momentum for the future. I can't wait to see the magic unfold!"
Join the movement. Tickets are on sale now–but they won’t last. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this powerful, game-changing experience.
For media inquiries, sponsorship/partnership opportunities, exhibitor information and to purchase tickets, visit http://awellive-futurehealthnow.vfairs.com.
About Future Health NOW Foundation
Future Health NOW Foundation, Inc. envisions a world where women, families, and underserved communities thrive by prioritizing their health, happiness, and well-being. Our mission is to empower individuals—especially professional BIPOC women, student parents, and marginalized populations—to lead heart-centered lives, prevent chronic disease, inspire generational transformation, foster economic and educational mobility, and create resilient communities. The organization is an IRS recognized 501c3, and registered Georgia charity and all ticket purchases and donations are tax deductible and are invested in programming directly benefiting the community. Visit https://www.futurehealthnow.org to learn more.
