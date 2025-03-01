RX Global - Meet Their 275+ Exhibitors at JIS Spring 2025
Miami Beach, FL, March 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jewelry retailers and industry professionals are encouraged to register now for the JIS Spring show in Miami Beach, FL, taking place from March 9-11, 2025.
Renowned as the premier cash-and-carry event of the season for immediate inventory restocking, JIS Spring offers a diverse lineup of exhibitors and a comprehensive selection of products across all major categories.
This year, over 275 exhibitors will showcase their unique products and expertise. From established brands to emerging designers, the event provides a global perspective on the latest trends and timeless classics. Attendees can engage with top manufacturers and wholesalers, making it a convenient opportunity to discover new suppliers and purchase inventory.
Meet the Exhibitors
Here’s a glimpse of some of the exhibitors attendees can expect to see:
A & P Afarin
Ajatine
Alishaev Brothers
Anna Prata
BA Gold
Bright Gems & Beads
Color Jewels Inc / Cirari
Comex
Farouk Bros
Gabriel Jewelry
Gem Star
Getana & Co
Greenstar Grown Diamonds
H.J. Namdar
Heera Moti
In Season Jewelry
INOX Jewelry
Kassoy
Ken Craft
Kury Manufacturing
Master Casting and CAD
MGOLD Brazil
Mira Style
Needha Gold
Nivoda
Noble Gift Packaging
NV Jewellers
Oro Elefante
Quintessence Jewelry Corp
Reliable Larimar
Roman + Jules
SimplexDiam
Sindbad
SkyWing Company
Smiling Rocks
Soham Diamonds
Super Bell Jewelry
Swagychic
Taka Jewellery
Transelco
Unison Jewelry
Vicenza Miami
White Cloud
Yehuda Diascience
Zen Diamond
The event will feature a wide range of products, from diamonds and vibrant gemstones to gold and cutting-edge technology. JIS Spring offers a vast selection of fine jewelry, fashion pieces, watches, and more, providing endless opportunities for new product discovery.
Beyond the extensive product selection, JIS Spring will feature engaging activities, including exclusive show specials, networking events, and daily socials in the Galleria Lounge. This relaxed setting provides a great opportunity to connect with industry peers and exhibitors.
Strategically timed when buyers need inventory the most, JIS Spring offers immediate or future product delivery, helping businesses prepare for key milestones such as Mother’s Day, wedding season, graduations, and more.
Register Today
Interested attendees can register now on the JIS Spring website and stay tuned for more announcements on exciting show features and highlights.
