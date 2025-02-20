MCTECH Successfully Delivers Counter-IED and Drone Defense Systems to a Presidential Guard in East Asia
MCTECH RF Technologies has supplied its advanced MC-2000-VRF 5G vehicle jammer to a Presidential Guard in East Asia. This state-of-the-art system protects convoys from modern threats like drones and RCIEDs, with reactive jamming that activates only when needed, conserving energy and maintaining communication. VP Erez Shachar highlighted its adaptability and role in high-level security.
Kfar Sava, Israel, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MCTECH RF Technologies has successfully supplied its advanced MC-2000-VRF 5G vehicle jammer to a Presidential Guard in East Asia. The MC-2000-VRF 5G is one of the most advanced electronic warfare (EW) systems in the world, designed to protect vehicle convoys from modern threats, including drones and radio-controlled improvised explosive devices (RCIEDs). The system offers comprehensive protection in both densely populated urban areas and remote rural regions.
Erez Shachar, VP of Business Development at MCTECH, expressed pride in the system’s capabilities: "The MC-2000-VRF 5G is at the cutting edge of frequency jamming technology. Its real-time adaptability to evolving threats, while preserving essential communication channels, makes it the ideal solution for high-level security scenarios, such as protecting presidential convoys. We are proud to contribute to the security of such critical operations."
A key feature of the MC-2000-VRF 5G is its reactive jamming capability. Unlike continuous jammers, this system only activates when a threat is detected, making it energy-efficient and preventing the convoy from emitting an RF signature. Additionally, it creates "windows" for communication during jamming, ensuring that vital communication between the convoy and command remains uninterrupted.
The successful deployment of the MC-2000-VRF 5G highlights MCTECH’s continued commitment to delivering advanced, customizable security solutions for military and governmental forces worldwide, addressing the complex threats of the modern global security environment.
