MCTECH Successfully Delivers Counter-IED and Drone Defense Systems to a Presidential Guard in East Asia

MCTECH RF Technologies has supplied its advanced MC-2000-VRF 5G vehicle jammer to a Presidential Guard in East Asia. This state-of-the-art system protects convoys from modern threats like drones and RCIEDs, with reactive jamming that activates only when needed, conserving energy and maintaining communication. VP Erez Shachar highlighted its adaptability and role in high-level security.